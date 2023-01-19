If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Marvel's Midnight Suns' Deadpool DLC gets January release date, new trailer

Marvel's Midnight Suns' superhero crew is expanding by one on 26th January, when Deadpool enters the fray as the acclaimed strategy game's first paid DLC addition.

When it launched back in December, Midnight Suns featured a 12-strong base game roster of playable heroes, consisting of Blade, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Hulk, Iron Man, Magik, Nico Minoru, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, and Wolverine.

However, publisher 2K confirmed shortly before release that Midnight Suns' roster would begin to expand in early 2023, when Deadpool arrived in the first of four planned post-launch DLC packs. That pack has now been given an official name - The Good, The Bad, and The Undead - a 26th Janaruy release date, plus more details on what it'll include.

Marvel's Midnight Suns - Deadpool DLC Announce Trailer.

Deadpool himself is described as an "in-your face damage dealer" that joins Midnight Suns with 10 unique Hero abilities, a selection of new story missions featuring new enemy types (which can be unlocked after completing the "Spidermaaaans" mission), plus new cosmetics.

As with other heroes, players will be able to hang out with Deadpool to build their Friendship, and he brings a new Abbey Upgrade research project in the form of the Food Truck.

Deadpool is included in Midnight Suns' £39.99 season pass and will be available to purchase individually at launch. His arrival will be followed by three additional DLC releases, each introducing another playable hero: Spider-Man's nemesis Venom, Morbius - one of the original comic book Midnight Sons - and, finally, X-Men's Storm.

Eurogamer's Christian Donlan liked Marvel's Midnight Suns - and its initial line-up of heroes - a lot when he reviewed it late last year, calling it a "great tactical fun nestled in a sweet-natured superhero dollhouse" and slapping it with a Recommended badge.

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

