The Lost Ark Destroyer is useful if you want to start smashing some demons in the game.

The Destroyer is an advancedclass offered to those who are attracted by the Warrior major class in Lost Ark - giving you a stylish full armor warrior carrying a massive hammer on their back who controls gravity to fight their enemies.

It is an interesting concept that comes, of course, with positives and negatives. Don’t fret - because we explain how to master the Destroyer and what you should expect from this class, inclduing the best Destroyer skills, engravings and rotation.

How to play as the Destroyer in Lost Ark

Destroyers are warriors who control gravity and fight with a gigantic hammer to smash their enemies.

Instead of a fighter with a moveset full of stunts and fast attacks, you will find a very slow and heavy class if you choose to pick the Destroyer.

However, their lack of mobility is compensated by a huge pool of health, the capacity of generating shields, and some brutal hammer attacks. This is not a difficult Lost Ark class for beginners and it is also quite flexible in terms of doing PvP (Player vs Player) and PvE (Player vs Environment) content.

In general, Destroyers are the tank of the party, but they still can cause a lot of trouble to their enemies. Expect some cool jumping attacks or dramatic explosions caused by the Destroyer’s hammer.

The class’s main mechanics is the Concentration Skills and Gravity Release Skills. While the former generate Gravity Cores, these are spent to use upgraded versions of the latter.

This will charge Destroyer’s Gravity Meter. Once it is full, Destroyers release the Hypergravity Zone, a type of special attack that allows players to deploy only one skill: the Vortex Gravity - a frontal attack in which you strike your hammer downward and also pull in enemies in reach. The class idea is the same in PvE or PvP content.

In both situations, your goal is to hit the enemies with your skills which are going to generate shields to mitigate damage. In PvP, some skills are going to help you to start fights, thanks to the jumps you have.

Lost Ark Destroyer best skills

Here's our recommendations for the best Destroyer skills:

Heavy Crush ( at least Level 4 or 7)

A low cooldown/low damage skill that you can use. Generate 1 Gravity Core.

Tripod 1: Quick Hit of Earthen Strength. While the second increases your damage by 10% the first makes it faster to use.

Quick Hit of Earthen Strength. While the second increases your damage by 10% the first makes it faster to use. Tripod 2: Law of the Jungle

Law of the Jungle Observation: Upgrading this much is worth it if you want to focus more on PVE content like Chaos Dungeons where you must clean the area fast. Otherwise, use the points in Running Crash.

Dreadnaught (Level 10)

A high damage area attack with a higher cooldown. Generates 2 Gravity Cores.

Tripod 1: Irresistible Force for PVE or Tenacity for PVP.

Irresistible Force for PVE or Tenacity for PVP. Tripod 2: Ranging Hammer

Ranging Hammer Tripod 3: Splendid Attack

Jumping Smash (at least Level 7 or 10)

A high cooldown skill with a significant damage but extremely useful to close the gap between you and the enemy. Generates 2 Gravity Cores.

Tripod 1: Dark Flame works great for PvE while Superior Change can be useful in PvP.

Dark Flame works great for PvE while Superior Change can be useful in PvP. Tripod 2: Time Distortion

Time Distortion Tripod 3: Gravity Inversion

Running Crash (at least Level 4 or 10)

A higher cooldown sprint-forward attack that hits 7 times. Generates 2 Gravity Cores.

Tripod 1: Toughened Body

Toughened Body Tripod 2: Anti-Gravity

Anti-Gravity Tripod 3: Enhanced Advance

Endure Pain (at least Level 7 or 10)

The skill with the highest cooldown in this build. Your character lets out a roar that damages enemies around it and also gains immunity to Pushes. It also mitigates a certain percentage of the incoming damage. It generates 3 Gravity Cores.

Tripod 1: Wide Hit

Wide Hit Tripod 2: Anti-Gravity is great, but Taunt can be an option if you rather tank some raids

Anti-Gravity is great, but Taunt can be an option if you rather tank some raids Tripod 3: Healthy Mentality

Earth Eater (Level 10)

A big circular attack amazingly strong to clean areas quickly or attack more than one enemy at the same time.

Tripod 1: Red Shards

Red Shards T ripod 2: Tenacity for PvP might be a great option, but Perspiration also works great

Tenacity for PvP might be a great option, but Perspiration also works great Tripod 3: Rock Storm

One-Man Army (Level 10)

Your character delivers a sequence of swing attacks.

Tripod 1: Agile Movement

Agile Movement Tripod 2: Red Hammer

Red Hammer Tripod 3: Fatal Hammer

Seismic Hammer (Level 10)

Together with Eath Eater, this is one of your big area attacks. The character hits the ground making big rock spikes come out of it and hit enemies around them.

Tripod 1: Toughened Body is a great pick, but for PvP Tenacity may also be pretty useful

Toughened Body is a great pick, but for PvP Tenacity may also be pretty useful Tripod 2: Concussion

Concussion Tripod 3: Starving Strength

Awakening Skills

Terra Break: An amazing skill for AoE damage, so it is preferable for PvE.

An amazing skill for AoE damage, so it is preferable for PvE. Big Bang: It is a holding skill that does some good damage, knocking enemies away, but it also mitigates a certain percentage of incoming damage and gives you immunity to debuffs. A great skill for PvP.

Lost Ark Destroyer best rotation

The idea behind this rotation is to consistently get Gravity Cores with Concentration Skills and only use Release skills when the three cores proc their upgraded version.

Our aim here is to fill the Gravity Meter as soon as possible.

You can focus on using Dreadnaught or Jumping Smash followed by Endure Pain since you are going to jump into the enemy. These are all skills with higher cooldowns.

Because of that, even though it does not cause a considerable amount of damage, you should use Heavy Crush as filler.

Its cooldown is so low that you inevitably will have it up after using one of the others. Once the three cores are up, go for Earth Eater, One-Man Army, or Seismic Hammer.

Keep doing so and you will be ready to use the Vortex Gravity!

Lost Ark Destroyer best engravings

Engravings are an important aspect of your character if you are considering diving into the game’s endgame content.

This is a list of some general engravings that work considerably well with the Destroyer’s gameplay and skills. The final decision is of course based on the kind of playstyle you prefer.

Barricade: This will increase damage while you are shielded, so it is a great combo with skills like Earth Eater or One-Man Army that gives you a shield while activated.

This will increase damage while you are shielded, so it is a great combo with skills like Earth Eater or One-Man Army that gives you a shield while activated. Master Brawler: This increases the damage of frontal attacks, such as Heavy Crush, Dreadnaught, Jumping Smash, Earth Eater, and so on, making this engraving a must-have.

This increases the damage of frontal attacks, such as Heavy Crush, Dreadnaught, Jumping Smash, Earth Eater, and so on, making this engraving a must-have. Observation: in the Western version of the game, Frontal Attacks are the same as Head Attacks.

in the Western version of the game, Frontal Attacks are the same as Head Attacks. Spirit Absorption: With this engraving, your attack and move speed gets higher which can compensate for Destroyer’s slow animations.

The class also has two unique engravings: 'Gravity Training' and 'Rage Hammer'. To know which you should prioritize, it is important to understand what is the playstyle you are going to go for. In case you want more damage, Rage Hammer is the best choice.

Gravity Training is a more basic choice, giving your character some extra damage while helping you to charge your Gravity Meter.

So now that you learned how to play as the Destroyer, you can try to complete some of Lost Ark’s content, like bosses Rudric and Rovlen to grab good items for your journey smashing demons.