Lost Ark players have died 1,672,050,487 times so far

Amazon Games' Lost Ark recently celebrated its first anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the studio has issued an infographic detailing how Heroes of Arkesia have been spending their time over the last 12 months.

"From the first Mokoko Seed found to the first Legion Raid clear to DatModz’s Brelshaza cosplay and everything in between, there have been an immeasurable number of adventures in Lost Ark and throughout the Lost Ark community," the team said. "While we can’t quantify every journey that’s occurred this year, here’s a few fun ones from Lost Ark’s first year in the West!"

Lost Ark: First Anniversary Trailer.

With almost seven million hours broadcast on Twitch - and 313,296,910 hours watched on the streaming platform - it looks like players died to Guardians far more than the other way around, with 1,672,050,487 player deaths against 99,281,741 dead Guardians.

There's more, too. Collectively, players gathered 30,628,545 Island Souls, 734,653,166 Mokoko Seeds, and summoned a staggering 8,095,963,578 mounts.

As for PvP? Across 16,294,441 PvP matches, we killed each other 192,894,473 times, and dealt out - wait for it – 29,695,327,291,260 damage.

Don't forget, a special Twitch Drop is accompanying the event, so from now until 27th February 2023, streamers of the Lost Ark Creator Program can enable a new Twitch Drop that contains a Traditional Punikan Clothing Selection Chest, the 1st Anniversary Headband Selection Chest, along with 1,000 Amethyst Shards.

Once you've clocked up four hours of watch time and secured the first drop, hang around for another four hours and you can earn the Traditional Punikan Clothing Selection Chest drop, too.

"The past year has been chock full of new content, exciting moments, and rage honing - and it’s only the beginning," the team teases. "2023 will feature new classes, new continents, new Legion Raids, community celebrations, and more. We’re so grateful for all of you who have joined us on the start of this adventure and we’re excited about the long future ahead!"

Don't forget, the developer also recently confirmed that The Artist - which will be available in March, a month earlier than planned - will have less revealing costumes for Western audiences.

Amazon Games and Smilegate also recently vowed to "make right" a ban wave that had "incorrectly" targeted lapsed Lost Ark players.