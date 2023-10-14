Lost Ark's Halloween update, Monster Bash, is now live – and so is the Trial Caliligos Guardian raid

Lost Ark is getting into the spooky spirit with its new October update, Monster Bash.

Live now, the new Monster Bash update gives players "scary new customisation options" and the chance to dress up as witches and demons, as well as new weapons "guaranteed to scare their enemies".

Perhaps best of all, however, you get to do all that with your own Little Ghost Pet.

Lost Ark: Halloween Skins

The new update also introduces the new Trial Caliligos Guardian Raid, a "challenging experience akin to the Inferno difficulty of Legion Raids" wherein those who successfully vanquish the Guardian Caliligos can earn prestigious rewards, including a Trophy (Thunderproof) and a Legendary Title (Thunderstrike).

And this time, Lost Ark is opening the raid at a "more friendly time for all regions", which means the raid goes live at 7pm UTC today (14th October) – that's 6pm in the UK, 12pm PT. That's… well, now. So you better get going.

"The October update also introduces Pleccia, a new continent to explore," the team teases. "Players must solve a mystery surrounding the Vediche family, the priests of Sacria, and look into Armen’s memories to reach the end of the story."

Only players level 1475+ get to visit, I'm afraid, but if you're suitably levelled up, complete the Call of Destiny Main Story Quest and visit the "continent of romance, art, and freedom" yourself. Not only do you get to check out the stunning views from Prehilia Prairie and Pleccia Port, but you'll also get to meet a host of new NPCs, too.

Complete the quest and you'll get the chance to secure a "unique" set of collectible items and awards.

For more, head on over to the official website. Happy Monster Bashing!

As part of its first anniversary celebrations, Lost Ark recently gave us a lowdown on the game's most surprising statistics, including confirmation that players died to Guardians far more than the other way around, with 1,672,050,487 player deaths against 99,281,741 dead Guardians.

As for PvP? Across 16,294,441 PvP matches, we killed each other 192,894,473 times and dealt out - wait for it – 29,695,327,291,260 damage.