Looks like we're getting a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer next month

It looks like a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer may debut next month.

Though not set in stone, of course, producer/director Naoki Yoshida spoke at Tokyo Games Show and teased that Square Enix will "probably release the trailer next month".

Final Fantasy 16 Dominance trailer.

“I haven’t gotten a chance to talk to the marketing or public relations teams at all, so I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say, but I think we’ll probably be able to release the next trailer next month or so," Yoshida said (thanks, Gematsu).

"And after that, I hope to be able to give a rough idea of when it will be released.”

Square has been pretty taciturn about Final Fantasy 16 so far, but has confirmed that it will not have an open world even though recent open world games were "inspiration" during its development. It is set in the new world of Valisthea that comprises six regions, each with a Dominant imbued with the power of an Eikon (summon).

In related Final Fantasy news, Phil Spencer wants you to know that Microsoft hasn't "given up" on bringing Final Fantasy 14 – currently only available on Sony consoles – to Xbox.

It's been three years since Spencer first mentioned plans to bring Square Enix's fan-favourite MMO to Xbox and while there's been no movement, Spencer recently gave "a commitment" that the company was still trying to make it happen.

"Hahaha, I did say that," he laughed when asked if he remembered talking about it way back in 2019. "Of course, we haven't given up yet. This is Microsoft and Square Enix's commitment to game fans, and we will continue to coordinate."