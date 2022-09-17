Phil Spencer "hasn't given up" on bringing Final Fantasy 14 to Xbox

Phil Spencer wants you to know that Microsoft hasn't "given up" on bringing Final Fantasy 14 – currently only available on Sony consoles – to Xbox.

It's been three years since Spencer first mentioned plans to bring Square Enix's fan-favourite MMO to Xbox and while there's been no movement, Spencer gave "a commitment" that the company was still trying to make it happen.

"Hahaha, I did say that," he laughed when asked by Game Watch if he remembered talking about it way back in 2019.

"Of course, we haven't given up yet," he added, according to Google Translate, our pals at VGC, and my Duolingo Japanese. "This is Microsoft and Square Enix's commitment to game fans, and we will continue to coordinate."

Just last year, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida said he was "positive" the MMO would come to Xbox eventually.

"I feel bad for saying the same thing every time, but we are still in discussions with Microsoft, and I feel like our conversations are going in a positive-like tone," Yoshida said at the time.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer also recently gave his thoughts on the spat between Microsoft and Sony over the former's impeding takeover of Activision.

When asked whether Microsoft was prepared to go further than its recently-stated pledge - to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for several more years - and perhaps promise it would remain on PlayStation in perpetuity, Spencer said his expectation was that Xbox would "continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation and other places".