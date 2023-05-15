If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.4 out next week, here's a trailer

Endwalker continues.

Dark Knight in Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.4
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

The next patch for Final Fantasy 14 arrives on 23rd May and a new trailer has given a glimpse of what to expect.

Continuing the story post-Endwalker, patch 6.4 will include new main story quests, as well as trials, dungeons, and extended Duty Support.

The patch is titled The Dark Throne - check out the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.4 - The Dark Throne

The trailer was revealed at the most recent Letter from the Producer livestream last Friday.

Director and producer Naoki Yoshida was somewhat distracted, however, arriving to the livestream with his Switch to play Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on launch day. Well, weren't we all?

Along with the new main story quests, patch 6.4 will add: the final instalment of the Pandæmonium raid series; the Aetherfont dungeon; a new trial called The Voidcast Dais; more of Tataru's Grand Endeavour; and a new series of PvP play.

In addition, the Duty Support system has been extended to include some main scenario dungeons from the Stormblood expansion. This system allows players to complete duties as a solo player and often includes extra bits of story dialogue with NPCs. Now, almost all story quests can be completed solo.

The patch also adds new sanctuary ranks and items to the Island Sanctuary farming mode.

Further, Yoshida shared details of what to expect in patch 6.5, including an update to the Blue Mage job to increase its level cap, as well as new dungeons.

You can watch the full livestream over on Twitch.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, MMORPG and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch