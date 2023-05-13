If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Even Final Fantasy producer Naoki Yoshida can't stop playing Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

He "couldn't help but look at this game from the perspective of a developer".

Link standing by a railing high above ground in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Nintendo
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

If it feels like the world and his dog can't stop playing, talking, or thinking about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you're not wrong – and even producers of games on other high-profile games aren't immune, either.

As spotted by GamesRadar+, famed Final Fantasy producer Naoki Yoshida started his monthly livestream yesterday with his Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch firmly in his hands.

Watch on YouTube
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review - TEARS OF THE KINGDOM GAMEPLAY

"Yoshi-P walking into today's [Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter from the Producer] show and Murouchi saying 'seems like his heart's not in it today…' because he's playing Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. LOL, I'm crying," one fan tweeted, providing a helpful translation.

"Murouchi sees him and says 'ah, I know...I know…' and Yoshi-P's like 'What? Testing...test...test…' LOL."

So That's Why The Live Letter Was Late
by u/Pahyum in ffxiv

If you zoom in close, you'll see that Yoshida's actually right at the start of the game, but explains that away by saying he "couldn't help but look at this game from the perspective of a developer".

In the Eurogamer The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, we called the sequel "a terrific Breath of the Wild follow-up with some brilliant new systems, amazing views and more dungeon-type spaces, plus a slightly deadening emphasis on gathering resources", awarding it 4 stars out of 5.

ICYMI, Square Enix's forthcoming Final Fantasy 16 will not be on sale in Saudi Arabia.

The news comes from a tweet by the country's Public Authority for Media, which gives age classifications of video games. According to the tweet, the game will not be released "due to the publisher's unwillingness to make the necessary modifications" which are widely thought, if not confirmed, to concern LGBTQIA+ content.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, livestream, Naoki Yoshida and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch