Final Fantasy 14's next patch, Growing Light, gets a release date

And a spectacular new trailer.

Artwork featuring collage of characters from Growing Light
Image credit: Square Enix
Final Fantasy 14's next patch, titled Growing Light, will release on 3rd October.

While the full patch 6.5 will be released on this date, two further updates are also on the way: 6.51 in late October and 6.55 in mid-January.

Details of Growing Light were first revealed at the Fan Fest in Las Vegas, but now a new trailer shows more of what we can expect.

Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.5 - Growing Light

The aim of the patch will be to set up the narrative for the next full expansion, Dawntrail, arriving in summer 2024.

As such, Growing Light will include new main scenario quests, as well as a new dungeon (Lunar Subterrane), a new trial (The Abyssal Fracture), a new unreal trial (Singularity Reactor), and a new alliance raid (Myths of the Realm 3).

The Duty Support system will also be expanded. Now, it will be possible to play all main scenario dungeons from A Realm Reborn to Endwalker as a solo player with computer-controlled support.

The patch will also add some job adjustments, PvP updates with the launch of series five, new additions to the Island Sanctuary mode, and additions to accessories, mounts, emotes and more.

Then, patches 6.51 and 6.55 will continue the main scenario quest, with further additions to dungeons, quests, Tataru's Grand Endeavour, and more Hildibrand adventures.

Dawntrail will then arrive next summer, promising to be "the very best summer vacation".

The Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest will arrive in London next month, bringing fresh details on what we can expect in Dawntrail. Fans have already been speculating about the two new Jobs Naoki Yoshida teased with his TMNT t-shirt - will we play as a Pictomancer?

Comments
