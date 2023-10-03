If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 14 player first to earn all 2000+ achievements after 10 years

But it won't be the end(walker).

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker
Image credit: Square Enix
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

After 10 years, one Final Fantasy 14 player has finally earned all 2751 achievements.

The feat was done by a Japanese player on the Garuda server and shared on the Final Fantasy 14 subreddit (spotted by GamesRadar). Community data tracker Lalachievements has corroborated the claim.

The game's Achievement list is notorious, requiring a huge amount of time and dedication to complete.

Final Fantasy 14 Growing Light trailerWatch on YouTube

It's not just completing the story and a few collectibles. It's hundreds of hours completing all five ultimate raids, every Deep Dungeon solo, collecting every Relic weapon, catching every fish, and finishing all the levequests - something fans reportedly believe can take seven years due to time-gating mechanics.

It should be noted these are in-game achievements that are separate from the game's trophy list on PlayStation (there aren't any Steam achievements either).

Every expansion brings new achievements too, meaning this player will need to complete everything in next year's Dawntrail if they're to maintain their top ranking.

Today brings the launch of the latest patch, Growing Light, which adds new story content in the lead up to Dawntrail. It also expands the Duty Support system so now all main scenario dungeons can be completed as a solo player.

The game is currently celebrating the 10 year anniversary of A Realm Reborn. Each new expansion has extended the game's free trial, but as director Naoki Yoshida told Eurogamer there are no plans to go free-to-play for the whole game.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch