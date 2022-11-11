If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 14's next patch will arrive early January 2023

Gods Revel, Lands Tremble.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Final Fantasy 14's Island Sanctuary

Final Fantasy 14's next patch, 6.3, is called Gods Revel, Lands Tremble and will be released in early January 2023.

Among its various updates, the duty support system will now be extended to include remaining Heavensward dungeons. That means almost the entire game, besides Stormblood, will be playable solo.

Further changes will also come in patch 6.35, including an update to the farming sim mode Island Sanctuary.

Watch on YouTube
Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023-2024

Gods Revels, Lands Tremble will provide new main scenario quests and side story quests, as well as new trials and raids, and a new Leap of Faith map in the Gold Saucer.

New housing wards will also be added to existing districts, so more homes can be bought by players.

This will be followed by patch 6.35, which will add quality of life improvements to the Island Sanctuary, as well as new ranks, crops, animals and more.

News of the future patches was revealed in the latest Letter from the Producer stream, you can watch on Twitch.

The duty support system is particularly exciting, allowing players to complete the main story of the game solo.

Yoshida told Eurogamer this was aimed at creating an entry point for new players.

"The main point is not that we are focusing exclusively on single-player content in particular, but rather that the scale of the game, its content, and development has finally grown to the extent that we can provide content tailored to solo players," he said.

"Another reason is that in further developing Final Fantasy 14 and expanding its scale, I want to guide people who have been thinking that 'connecting with other players is a pain in MMORPGs' so that ultimately they'll come to appreciate the 'fun of playing with others'. As an entry point into the game, being able to play the main scenario solo is a huge plus."

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch