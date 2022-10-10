Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival set to return next year

Square Enix's Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival is set to return next year as an in-person event.

Announced at the latest Letter from the Producer livestream, the festival will take place in Las Vegas and London next year, with a final event in Japan in early 2024.

On the same livestream, producer and director Naoki Yoshida also revealed Final Fantasy 14 now has over 27 million registered players worldwide.

Watch on YouTube Announcing FINAL FANTASY XIV FAN FESTIVAL 2023-2024!

As the teaser trailer above shows, these Fan Festival events are incredibly popular, but the previous event in 2021 was online only.

Yoshida also teased something substantial would be announced in an interview with Famitsu, as translated by streamer and fan Aitaikimochi.

"It wouldn't be right to hold a FanFest without something substantial, so we plan to make this event one that's filled with surprises and fun waiting for you, so we hope that you look forward to it," said Yoshida.

He also notes that the team requires four months between major updates, which has been taken into account when scheduling the Fan Festivals. Does this mean we could get an announcement of the next major expansion at the Japanese Fan Festival?

Yoshi-P says in a new interview with Famitsu that we can expect something "substantial" to come out of the upcoming FFXIV FanFests.



They will not deviate from their patch release time frame, and people are probably guessing as to when 7.0 will drop based on the FanFes schedule. pic.twitter.com/hJkGxjUVZ4 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 9, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Last year, following the release of Endwalker, Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy 14 had 25 million registered players. That means over two million players have been added this year, perhaps in part due to the recent campaign to entice back lapsed players.

Also announced at the livestream was content included in the forthcoming Patch 6.25 on 18th October, including new side story quests, weapon enhancement quests, "Variant Dungeons" battle content and more.

You can watch the full Letter from the Producer livestream on Twitch.

The full dates of the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival are as follows:

North America - Las Vegas, Nevada - Las Vegas Convention Center (28th July - 29th July 2023)

Europe - London, United Kingdom - The ExCel Centre (21st October - 22nd October 2023)