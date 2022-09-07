Final Fantasy 14 aiming to entice back lapsed players with new campaign

Square Enix is launching a campaign to entice lapsed players back to Final Fantasy 14.

The campaign will run from 7th September to 30th September and asks players to invite back any friends who have been inactive for at least 90 days.

In return, players will receive gold chocobo feathers they can exchange for special rewards.

Watch on YouTube Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.2 - Buried Memory

Lapsed players invited back in this way will receive an email invitation, as well as 14 days of free play and other items.

If that lapsed player purchases a subscription within 90 days of their return, the existing player will receive five gold chocobo feathers that can be exchanged for a Twintania Neurolink Key, an Amber Draught Chocobo Whistle, a Managarm Horn, rare dye, or ten Aetheryte Tickets.

Returning players will receive 99 Aethertye Tickets and 10 silver chocobo feathers, which can be exchanged for equipment for their characters at various levels.

More information can be found on the campaign page.

Final Fantasy 14 has already proven incredibly successful, both in its popularity and financially for Square Enix.

However, there are seemingly enough lapsed players with registered characters who are perhaps yet to experience the more recent content added to the MMORPG.

That includes the Island Sanctuary farming life sim in the most recent patch.