If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 14's The Dark Throne Patch 6.4 brings a new story, trial, and raids

Plus Hatching-tide in-game event until 10th April.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
The Hatching-tide in-game event is now live
Square Enix

Final Fantasy 14 producer and director, Naoki Yoshida, has outlined what's coming up in the RPG's next substantive update, Patch 6.4.

During the latest Letter from the Producer broadcast, Yoshida revealed that Patch 6.4 – otherwise known as The Dark Throne – will launch in "late May 2023", bringing the conclusion of the Pandæmonium raid series and the continuation of the main scenario questline, the Warrior of Light.

Close in the Distance - Eorzean Symphony: FINAL FANTASY XIV Orchestral Album Vol.3

New dungeon The Aetherfont, The Voidcast Dais new trials, duty support system and ocean fishing updates, and new side story quests are on the way, too.

That's not all, though. Expect more island sanctuary and PvP updates, specifically changes in Frontline and the rules of The Fields of Glory (Shatter), and PvP series 4 begins alongside season 7 of Crystalline Conflict.

"Players can also enjoy this year’s Hatching-tide in-game event until Monday, 10th April, offering limited time quests and rewards including a set of Tonberry-themed gear, the Frighten emote, the Hippity-hoppity Hatching-tide Advertisement furnishing, and the Pa-Paya Demastered orchestrion roll," the team explained.

As for Patch 6.45? Yoshida teased that the level cap will be bumped to 80 for the blue mage – as well as new blue mage-exclusive gear and enemies – plus new variant and criterion dungeon Mount Rokkon, and tool and weapon enhancement quests, too.

The Saami Council recently demanded Square Enix remove the Far Northern Attire from Final Fantasy 14 due to the use of cultural property and an infringement of rights.

The Far Northern Attire is an in-game costume consisting of headpiece, tunic, gloves, bottoms and boots, available to purchase in the game's online store for £11.16. However, the Saami Council has claimed the outfit uses the cultural property of the Sámi - a group of indigenous people from parts of northern Scandinavia.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch