Square Enix warns of Final Fantasy 14 hack attempt

Square Enix has warned of an attempted hack of the account management system used in Final Fantasy 14.

A post on the Lodestone blog advises on precautions for guarding against unauthorised account access, including resetting your Square Enix password.

"We are currently experiencing an attack by a third party that is attempting to gain access to the Square Enix Account Management System by using a combination of email addresses and passwords that appear to have been obtained from other online services of other companies," reads the post.

Watch on YouTube FINAL FANTASY XIV Patch 6.2 - Buried Memory

It advises users to use different email address and password combinations for different services and ensure passwords don't contain easily discernible patterns.

"Should you happen to be using the same email address and password combination on your Square Enix account as you do for another service, or if you are using a password that can be easily guessed, we strongly recommend changing your password immediately."

Square Enix is currently mitigating the effect by restricting access to accounts that may have been compromised. Those users will have received an email notification with instructions to reset passwords.

It also recommends using one-time passwords with user login IDs to increase security.

"Should we continue to experience rising numbers of unauthorised access attempts, a password reset for all Square Enix accounts may be initiated. We would like to remind all users to be mindful of their account security in order to protect personal information and data," reads the post.