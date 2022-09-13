If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

It Takes Two launches this November on Nintendo Switch

It's a small world.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Hazelight Studios' acclaimed It Takes Two will be coming to Nintendo Switch on 4th November, with pre-orders open now.

This Switch port, annouced as part of today's Direct, will offer local wireless play via a Friends Pass which lends this version of It Takes Two its own edge.

Watch on YouTube
It Takes Two trailer.

In It Takes Two, players take on the role of unhappily married couple Cody and May. A turn of events leaves the couple trapped inside the bodies of two dolls that were made by their daughter, Rose. The twosome must work together to complete multiple tests presented to them by It Takes Two's relationship therapist, Dr. Hakim... The Book of Love.

Eurogamer gave It Takes Two a Recommended badge on its release, with Bertie calling it a "delightful co-op", but one that is held back by its "irritating story".

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch