It Takes Two movie enters development at Amazon, Dwayne Johnson may star

Back in January, Hazelight Studios' acclaimed It Takes Two was revealed to be getting the film and television adaptation treatment, and it's now being reported Amazon will be handling development of the movie, with Dwayne Johnson potentially set to star.

That's according to Variety, which reports the It Takes Two movie is now set for "priority development" at Amazon Studios, with dj2 Entertainment still producing the movie, and Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions (Jumanji, Jungle Cruise) also on board.

Johnson will apparently serve as a producer, and Variety says its sources claim Johnson may also star in the movie, although "nothing is official as of now".

As in the game, It Takes Two's film adaptation - being penned by Sonic the Hedgehog movie writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller - will follow the adventures of May and Cody, a human couple preparing to divorce, who are forced to work together after being turned into living dolls.

If you've yet to experience the co-operative delights of Hazelight's It Takes Two, it's definitely worth checking out. Eurogamer's Robert Purchese had a few issues with its approach to the subject of divorce, but still found himself won over by its ceaselessly inventive platform action. "This is a rare kind of co-op experience, with an energy and imagination and playfulness that sometimes rivals Nintendo's," he wrote in his Recommended review. "As a toy, it can be a joy, and it will create some co-op moments to remember."