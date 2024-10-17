Marital platformer It Takes Two sales pass 20m

Colourful and chaotic marital platformer It Takes Two has now sold over 20m copies since its release in 2021.

This means the game has sold a further 4m copies since March of this year, when developer Hazelight Studios announced the game had sold 16m.

At that time, Hazelight noted It Takes Two's total player count was already in excess of 30 million, due to the game's additional availability on subscription services such as Game Pass.

"You're the best fans in the world, how you have embraced our game is blowing our minds," Hazelight wrote today, sharing the game's latest sales milestone.

"We're so grateful to every one of the millions upon millions who have enjoyed their time with Cody and May."

Meanwhile, It Takes Two's director Josef Fares (yes, of that Oscars rant) said the game's recent milestone was "beyond [his] wildest dreams!"

It Takes Two initially launched across PlayStation, Xbox and PC, before going on to win Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards. It was subsequently released on Switch in 2022, and, more recently, the game was said to be getting a film adaptation, with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson involved.

Beyond my wildest dreams!

"If you can ignore the story, It Takes Two has some of the best co-op gameplay in years," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's It Takes Two review, recommending the game.

"This is a rare kind of co-op experience, with an energy and imagination and playfulness that sometimes rivals Nintendo's," he wrote. "As a toy, it can be a joy, and it will create some co-op moments to remember."