PlayStation Plus Monthly Games announced for December

Sony has announced the Monthly Games coming to its PS Plus catalogue this December, as well as how it's celebrating PlayStation's 30th anniversary on the platform.

It Takes Two (PS4, PS5), Aliens: Dark Descent (PS4, PS5), and TemTem (PS5) will be available to download across all tiers of the subscription from 3rd December until 6th January. That's Premium, Extra, and Essential.

That means this is your last chance to download November's games: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Death Note Killer Within.

A new game trial has been added for Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 from 3rd December for Premium members.

Also for Premium members, three PS2 platformers are joining the classics catalogue: Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, and Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy.

Other updates for December include:

A free online multiplayer weekend from 6th-8th December across PS4 and PS5, without needing PS Plus membership

An esports tournament the same weekend, featuring the likes of EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K25, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 1, Madden NFL 25, College Football 25, UFC 5, MLB The Show 24 and Guilty Gear Strive

A sweepstakes to win 30 months of PS Plus Premium for 30 winners, with entry open from 10th - 23rd December

A 30 percent off films on Sony Pictures Core offer from 3rd - 9th December

Film credit on Sony Pictures Core for any purchase of 12-month PS Plus membership from 10th December - 10th January

More details on all these offers can be found on the PlayStation Blog.

In London, PlayStation is celebrating its 30th anniversary by sponsoring a train on the London Underground - the first time in 25 years that Transport for London has allowed a brand to advertise on its Tube seats.

