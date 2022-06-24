Steam’s 2022 summer sale has arrived!

It is that time of year again folks. You can now stock up that gaming library of yours for a fraction of the price, thanks to Steam's summer sale.

This event, which is often lauded as being one of PC gaming's most important and beloved annual sales, runs until 7th July, with thousands of games waiting to be snapped up at a discounted price.

While an annual event, this year's is a particularly special one as it is the Steam Deck's first. It also got its own new trailer to mark the occasion, with games ranging from Western epic Red Dead Redemption 2 and the unnerving Phasmophobia to the delightful, GOTY winning It Takes Two all featured. You can watch it for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube Welcome to The Steam Summer Sale!

So, has anything there caught your eye?

That time of the year 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bXyjFXAOI0 — Paweł BANAN Panasiuk (@pawpanasiuk) June 24, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As well as Steam, other companies are also running their own sales this summer.

Nintendo of America has promised users they could save "up to 50% on a big ol' super selection of games & DLC" for the Switch. This sale will end on 6th July at 11:59 p.m. PT.

🚨 Save up to 50% on a big ol' super selection of games & DLC for the #NintendoSwitch system! Sale ends 7/6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.



👉 https://t.co/qmS4TNhHkP pic.twitter.com/Q94ra6x115 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 23, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Meanwhile, Sony has also given us a selection of PlayStation games to dive on into for a fraction of their usual price. Titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 are now 60 percent off, with plenty more deals to be had. Check out its full sale catalogue here.