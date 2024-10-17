It Takes Two developer teases next project, S*** ******N

Hazelight Studios has teased its next project, and by tease I really do mean tease, as the developer has left me with more questions than answers.

Hazelight, best known for its co-op platformer It Takes Two, shared a mysterious image earlier today, showing a stack of papers and a collection of post-it notes. The top paper reads, "New IP", which has been circled in yellow highlighter.

However, the project's actual title has been left as just a biro score line, while its release date is 202... with another biro scribble followed by a question mark. So, it could be coming anytime from now, 2024, until 2029.

A corner of the paper underneath, meanwhile, sees the names Mio and Zoe repeating, and as for those post-it notes, there is reference to "co-op" and then "ouch", so maybe this could become couch co-op, like It Takes Two?

Hazelight founder Josef Fares also shared a tease for the studio's next game. The bombastic director said he had been getting "a lot of questions" about what the studio is cooking up, and then went on to proclaim: "It is a BRAND NEW IP called S*** ******N."

But what on earth could S*** ******N be? Well, Eurogamer's own Matt Wales suggested Sexy Bassoon, and to be honest, if it's not this now, I will be sorely disappointed (although, would also be open to hearing your own suggestions of what S*** ******N could be).

Thankfully, Fares ended his enigmatic post by saying he can't wait to show the game off "soon", so we shouldn't be left in suspense for too much longer. See you at The Game Awards again, Josef?

Now that you mention it, think you dropped this in the office @josef_fares? https://t.co/uh6AZAlrHL pic.twitter.com/oWv3Eew4M9 — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) October 17, 2024 Manage cookie settings To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Elsewhere in studio news, earlier today Hazelight announced It Takes Two has now sold a rather impressive 20m copies since its release in 2021. This means the game has sold a further 4m copies since March of this year, when the developer announced the game had sold 16m.