How to unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain and puzzle solution in Genshin Impact

How to unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain and puzzle solution in Genshin ImpactFind the secrets hidden in Genshin Impact’s desert.
Garden of Endless Pillars domain is found in the mysterious desert introduced in Genshin Impact version 3.1, bringing great prizes for those who find the secret to open its doors.
Domains in Genshin Impact are a great way for you to put your hands on Primogems, upgrade materials, and more. On the other hand, some domains become accessible only after you solve a specific puzzle.
With the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain, that’s the case. So, to help you, we’ve prepared this guide showing the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain’s location, puzzle solution, and the rewards offered by it.
On this page:
Garden of Endless Pillars Domain location in Genshin Impact
Finding the Garden of Endless Pillars is pretty simple. By going west from Aaru Village and entering the desert, you must go northwest.
Once you have reached the Mausoleum of King Deshret, you can focus on going north. You can take The Dune of Carouses as a good reference since the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain is a little west of it.
By reaching the place for the first time, you won’t find the entrance to the domain. There are some flame flowers, pyro totems, and a big stone. You must now find a way to make the doors of the domain rise from the sands!
Garden of Endless Pillars Domain puzzle solution in Genshin Impact
To unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars domain you will need to activate the totems with a pyro character in a specific order. In case you only want a hint of what to do, then you should pay attention to the flame flowers around the place.
If you’re actually looking for a quick solution, however, we got you covered. First, the order is determined by how many flowers are close to each totem. There are a total of five totems, but only four of them have flowers.
So, when activating them, you must consider the totem with no flowers as the first and then count the totems from one to five.
Follow the image below to see the exact order you must activate them. Take the big stone as your reference while facing north to check the order.
Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars Domain rewards explained
As it happens with many domains in Genshin Impact, you only receive rewards from the Garden of Endless Pillars the first time you complete it.
This domain gives you:
- 40 Primogems
- 500 EXP
- 5 Dendro Sigils
- 2 Hero’s Wit
- 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 30000 Mora
- 1 Gambler’s Pocket Watch
- 3 Teachings of Praxis
Enjoy the Garden of Endless Pillars domain!