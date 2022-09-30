How to unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain and puzzle solution in Genshin Impact

Garden of Endless Pillars domain is found in the mysterious desert introduced in Genshin Impact version 3.1, bringing great prizes for those who find the secret to open its doors.

Domains in Genshin Impact are a great way for you to put your hands on Primogems, upgrade materials, and more. On the other hand, some domains become accessible only after you solve a specific puzzle.

With the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain, that’s the case. So, to help you, we’ve prepared this guide showing the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain’s location, puzzle solution, and the rewards offered by it.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Version 3.1 'King Deshret and the Three Magi' Trailer | Genshin Impact

Garden of Endless Pillars Domain puzzle solution in Genshin Impact To unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars domain you will need to activate the totems with a pyro character in a specific order. In case you only want a hint of what to do, then you should pay attention to the flame flowers around the place. If you’re actually looking for a quick solution, however, we got you covered. First, the order is determined by how many flowers are close to each totem. There are a total of five totems, but only four of them have flowers. So, when activating them, you must consider the totem with no flowers as the first and then count the totems from one to five. Follow the image below to see the exact order you must activate them. Take the big stone as your reference while facing north to check the order.