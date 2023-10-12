How to get Smoliv, Dolliv and Arboliva in Pokémon Go

Smoliv and its evolutions, Dolliv and Arboliva, are three of the Gen 9 Pokémon who debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Adventures Abound.

Released as part of the Harvest Festival in October 2023 in Pokémon Go, Smoliv is basically a sentient olive. Its official Pokédex entry even makes reference to how it secretes oil to protect itself from enemy Pokémon.

Below you’ll learn how to get Smoliv in Pokémon Go, along with how to evolve into Dolliv and Arboliva.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube