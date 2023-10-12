How to get Smoliv, Dolliv and Arboliva in Pokémon Go
Do you think people turn Smoliv into olive oil?
Smoliv and its evolutions, Dolliv and Arboliva, are three of the Gen 9 Pokémon who debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Adventures Abound.
Released as part of the Harvest Festival in October 2023 in Pokémon Go, Smoliv is basically a sentient olive. Its official Pokédex entry even makes reference to how it secretes oil to protect itself from enemy Pokémon.
Below you’ll learn how to get Smoliv in Pokémon Go, along with how to evolve into Dolliv and Arboliva.
On this page:
How to get Smoliv in Pokémon Go
Smoliv, along with its evolutions Dolliv and Arboliva, made their debut into Pokémon Go on Thursday 12th October at the beginning of the Harvest Festival.
Here’s how you can catch Smoliv during the Harvest Festival:
- In the wild - Appearing more frequently during the Harvest Festival
- Event-exclusive field research tasks - Use 5 Berries
When it comes to catching your first Smoliv in Pokemon Go, the easiest way is by finding it in the wild. This is due to how, as a new Pokémon, it should quickly appear on your Pokémon radar allowing you to track down its current location with ease. It’s also worth using Incense to see if it will make Smoliv appear.
At the time of writing, we don’t know Smoliv’s spawn rates during the Harvest Festival, but, if it’s similar to the majority of the Gen 9 Pokémon released during September’s A Paldean Adventure, then it should hopefully be widely available. If this is the case, then catching Smoliv in the wild will be far the best way to add this new Pokémon to your Pokédex.
This is because it may be hard for you to find the field research which will reward you with a Smoliv as the tasks granted by PokéStops change on a daily basis. Due to this, there’s no guarantee you’ll find the task rewarding you with a Smoliv encounter, especially since you can still receive the seasonal field research tasks.
If you prefer the field research task route, then it’s a good idea to see if you can find a local Pokémon Go group as someone there might have already found the PokéStop you need to visit.
We highly recommend catching at least one Smoliv during the Harvest Festival, because, at the time of writing, we don’t know what it's spawn rate will be once the event ends. There’s a chance that, like other recently released Pokémon, it will be hard to find after the event ends, so it’s worth adding to your Pokédex when you have the chance.
The Season of Adventures Abound is here! The Harvest Festival has brought Smoliv and it's evolutions to Pokémon Go! You can also work on the Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest and compete in the Go Battle League. Be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, complete Routes, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
How to evolve Smoliv into Dolliv and Arboliva in Pokémon Go
You need to collect 25 Smoliv Candy to evolve Smoliv into Dolliv in Pokémon Go. After doing this you need to collect 100 Smoliv Candy to evolve Dolliv into Arboliva.
We recommend using Pinap Berries when attempting to catch a Smoliv as this will double the amount of catch candy you’ll receive. You can also earn additional Smoliv Candy by having it, or one of its evolutions, as your buddy Pokémon or by using Rare Candy - though this should really be saved for rarer Pokémon.
Good luck catching a Smoliv in Pokémon Go!