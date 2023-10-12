Pokémon Go Harvest Festival Collection Challenges and field research tasks

The Harvest Festival sees the arrival of Smoliv, along with its evolutions Dolliv and Arboliva, in Pokémon Go.

You may also find yourself completing the Harvest Festival event-exclusive field research tasks while hunting down these new Grass and Normal-types in Pokémon Go.

There’s also two Harvest Festival Collection Challenges - one for Pumpkaboo and one for Smoliv - to complete!

Harvest Festival Collection Challenge Smoliv Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Smoliv is available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 17th October at 8pm (local time). You'll unlock a series of rewards by completing the Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Smoliv, along with adding it to your Elite Collector Medal. Once the deadline passes, both this Collection Challenge and its rewards will vanish. It's important to note that two of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution, so obtaining them by any other means won't count. Below you'll find the Pokémon in the Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Smoliv, along with how to find them: Smoliv - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon) Dolliv - Evolve Smoliv using 25 Candy

- Evolve Smoliv using 25 Candy Arboliva - Evolve Dolliv using 100 Candy Completing this challenge will reward you with 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and a Mossy Lure Module.

Harvest Festival field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect Harvest Festival exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout this Pokémon Go event. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends. We recommend, however, completing some of these exclusive field research tasks during the Harvest Festival, because the rewards you’ll earn will help you complete the Collection Challenges above. Here are the Harvest Festival field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Plant Cloak, Sand Cloak or Trash Cloak Burmy encounter

reward - Plant Cloak, Sand Cloak or Trash Cloak Burmy encounter Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Pumpkaboo encounter

reward - Pumpkaboo encounter Catch 30 Pokémon reward - Pumpkaboo encounter

reward - Pumpkaboo encounter Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Smoliv encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. All three versions of Burmy can be earned by completing the Harvest Festival field research tasks.