Pokémon Go Harvest Festival Collection Challenges and field research tasks
Everything you need to know about the Harvest Festival event.
The Harvest Festival sees the arrival of Smoliv, along with its evolutions Dolliv and Arboliva, in Pokémon Go.
You may also find yourself completing the Harvest Festival event-exclusive field research tasks while hunting down these new Grass and Normal-types in Pokémon Go.
There’s also two Harvest Festival Collection Challenges - one for Pumpkaboo and one for Smoliv - to complete!
On this page:
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge Pumpkaboo Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Pumpkaboo is available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 17th October at 8pm (local time).
You’ll unlock a series of rewards by completing the Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Pumpkaboo, along with adding it to your Elite Collector Medal. If you miss that deadline though, you’ll get nothing.
It's important to note that half of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution. This means catching these Pokémon in the wild will not count towards the challenge.
Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Pumpkaboo, along with how to find them:
- Pumpkaboo (Small) - In the wild or event-exclusive field research tasks (Catch 15 Pokémon or Catch 30 Pokémon)
- Pumpkaboo (Average) - In the wild or event-exclusive field research tasks (Catch 15 Pokémon or Catch 30 Pokémon)
- Pumpkaboo (Large) - In the wild or event-exclusive field research tasks (Catch 15 Pokémon or Catch 30 Pokémon)
- Pumpkaboo (Super) - In the wild or event-exclusive field research tasks (Catch 15 Pokémon or Catch 30 Pokémon)
- Gourgeist (Small) - Evolve Pumpkaboo (Small) by either using 200 Candy or trade evolution to reduce the required Candy
- Gourgeist (Average) - Evolve Pumpkaboo (Average) by either using 200 Candy or trade evolution to reduce the required Candy
- Gourgeist (Large) - Evolve Pumpkaboo (Large) by either using 200 Candy or trade evolution to reduce the required Candy
- Gourgeist (Super) - Evolve Pumpkaboo (Super) by either using 200 Candy or trade evolution to reduce the required Candy
Completing this challenge will reward you with 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and a Mossy Lure Module.
The Season of Adventures Abound is here! The Harvest Festival has brought Smoliv and it's evolutions to Pokémon Go! You can also work on the Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest and compete in the Go Battle League. Be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, complete Routes, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Harvest Festival Collection Challenge Smoliv Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Smoliv is available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 17th October at 8pm (local time).
You'll unlock a series of rewards by completing the Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Smoliv, along with adding it to your Elite Collector Medal. Once the deadline passes, both this Collection Challenge and its rewards will vanish.
It's important to note that two of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution, so obtaining them by any other means won't count.
Below you'll find the Pokémon in the Harvest Festival Collection Challenge: Smoliv, along with how to find them:
- Smoliv - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon)
- Dolliv - Evolve Smoliv using 25 Candy
- Arboliva - Evolve Dolliv using 100 Candy
Completing this challenge will reward you with 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and a Mossy Lure Module.
Harvest Festival field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can collect Harvest Festival exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout this Pokémon Go event. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends.
We recommend, however, completing some of these exclusive field research tasks during the Harvest Festival, because the rewards you’ll earn will help you complete the Collection Challenges above.
Here are the Harvest Festival field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Plant Cloak, Sand Cloak or Trash Cloak Burmy encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Pumpkaboo encounter
- Catch 30 Pokémon reward - Pumpkaboo encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Smoliv encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about the Harvest Festival in Pokémon Go
The Harvest Festival sees the release of Smoliv in Pokémon Go. Hailing from Gen 9 Smoliv is, well, a sentient olive basically who can first evolve into Dolliv which can then transform into Arboliva. If you’d like to learn how to add this evolution line to your Pokédex, check out our how to get Smoliv guide.
Alongside Smoliv’s debut, there are three bonuses centred around a specific Lure Module and Pumpkaboo running throughout the Harvest Festival until it ends on Tuesday 17th October at 8pm (local time).
The first sees every player earning additional Pumpkaboo Candy when catching said Pokémon during the event. If you’re in real need of Pumpkaboos then you’ll also want to take advantage of the second bonus which sees Mossy Lure Modules attracting more Pumpkaboos. Finally, the third bonus sees Mossy Lure Modules lasting for two hours.
The following Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Harvest Festival event:
- Bellsprout
- Exeggcute
- Sunkern
- Wurmple
- Combee
- Sewaddle
- Cottonee
- Petilil
- Blue Flower Flabébé - Only in the Asia-Pacific region
- Red Flower Flabébé - Only in Europe, the Middle East and Africa
- Yellow Flower Flabébé - Only in the Americas
- Pumpkaboo
- Bounsweet
- Smoliv
Finally, you’ll be able to enter Pumpkaboo, Gourgeist or Smolivs into PokéStop Showcases during the Harvest Festival.
Hope you enjoy the Harvest Festival as we properly enter spooky season!