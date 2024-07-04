Battery Charge in Zenless Zone Zero is your Daily Energy/Stamina and it will be consumed while you're doing certain actions throughout your time in-games. This is nothing to do with the Energy your agents have in combat.

You only have a limited amount of Battery Charge per real-world day in Zenless Zone Zero, so it does replenish daily. However, if you've ran out of charge but still want to do more in New Eridu City then the are a few things you can do.

On that note, here's how to get more Battery Charge in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to get more Battery Charge

This is a Battery Charge. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

There are a few ways you can get more Battery Charge in Zenless Zone Zero:

Use Polychrome - They can replenish Battery Charge

- They can replenish Battery Charge Use Ether Battery - These items can restore 60 Battery Charge per use.

- These items can restore 60 Battery Charge per use. Wait for the next day - This is the free, no-materials needed, way of getting more Charge.

- This is the free, no-materials needed, way of getting more Charge. Drink Coffee - Go to Coff Cafe in New Eridu City and drink coffee to restore 60 Battery Charge. However, you can only drink one per real-world day.

Your Battery Charge will replenish to a maximum of 240 per day, however you can boost this number through consuming certain items such as Coffee. We visited Coff Cafe with 240 Battery Charge, drank our daily coffee, and now have 300 Battery Charge to use.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You can view your current Battery Charge level quickly by entering your pause screen (the one you can use to get to the Inter-Knot, Agents, Signal Searches and so on.) At the top of the screen and slightly to the right, you should see a battery icon next to a set of numbers - this is your current Battery Charge level.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

That's it for now!