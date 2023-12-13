Flexwood in Lego Fortnite is another material you will need to gather if you want to create bigger, better, and stronger pieces of equipment. Flexwood is especially important as you will need to to craft pieces of equipment to help you harvest rare and important gems.

However, before you go searching for this material in Lego Fortnite you should be prepared to spend a bit of time exploring your map to find a specific biome and then doing a bit of crafting before you can harvest any of it.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite.

How to get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite

To get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite you need to locate the Dry Valley (desert) biome and have a Rare Forest Axe (or higher).

To make a Rare Forest Axe you will need to upgrade your Crafting Bench to the rare quality. To do this, you will need:

x12 Knotroot Rods

x15 Marble Slabs

x6 Sand Claws

x3 Sand Shells

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Once you've upgraded your Crafting Bench, you need these materials to craft a Rare Forest Axe:

x5 Cut Amber

x3 Knotwood Rods

When you've made your Rare Axe, you need to find a Dry Valley (desert) biome. On our map, we found this biome in the south east. Once here, cut any Cacti plant with your Rare Axe to harvest Flexwood.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

That's it for now! If you want more help with Lego Fortnite, check out our guides that show you how to build a Spinning Wheel and how to craft a Shortsword. Also, if your world is feeling a little empty, we can show you how to invite an NPC to your village too.