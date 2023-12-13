How to get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite
Where to find Flexwood and how to make a Rare Forest Axe.
Flexwood in Lego Fortnite is another material you will need to gather if you want to create bigger, better, and stronger pieces of equipment. Flexwood is especially important as you will need to to craft pieces of equipment to help you harvest rare and important gems.
However, before you go searching for this material in Lego Fortnite you should be prepared to spend a bit of time exploring your map to find a specific biome and then doing a bit of crafting before you can harvest any of it.
Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite.
How to get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite
To get Flexwood in Lego Fortnite you need to locate the Dry Valley (desert) biome and have a Rare Forest Axe (or higher).
To make a Rare Forest Axe you will need to upgrade your Crafting Bench to the rare quality. To do this, you will need:
Once you've upgraded your Crafting Bench, you need these materials to craft a Rare Forest Axe:
- x5 Cut Amber
- x3 Knotwood Rods
When you've made your Rare Axe, you need to find a Dry Valley (desert) biome. On our map, we found this biome in the south east. Once here, cut any Cacti plant with your Rare Axe to harvest Flexwood.
That's it for now! If you want more help with Lego Fortnite, check out our guides that show you how to build a Spinning Wheel and how to craft a Shortsword. Also, if your world is feeling a little empty, we can show you how to invite an NPC to your village too.