Knotwood is an essential material for upgrading equipment and structures in Lego Fortnite.

Knotwood is unfortunately a bit tricky to find, and you also need an Uncommon Forest Axe to chop the wood down once you do locate it, so to help you out, we've detailed how to get Knotwood in Lego Fortnite below.

How to get Knotwood in Lego Fortnite

To get Knotwood in Lego Fortnite you first need to find a cave, as this is where Knotwood grows. You need to chop down the Knotwood with a Forest Axe that is of Uncommon quality or higher, which you can craft at your Crafting Bench after upgrading it once with shells and wooden rods.

Caves are marked on your map with a cave symbol, as shown in the picture below. We had success looking for caves in the Grasslands biomes, which are areas covered with - you guessed it - grass.

All you have to do when you find a cave is press the button to enter it, then go looking for the root-like Knotwood on the cave's walls.

To harvest the Knotwood, you have to use an Uncommon Forest Axe, or a higher quality Forest Axe. The recipe to make an Uncommon Forest Axe is:

3 bones

3 wooden rods

Bones are found by killing Skeleton enemies, which tend to spawn at night. If you aggravate a group of them, we recommend running back to your village so your villagers can take care of them quickly. You can get wooden rods by using wood in the Lumber Mill.

To get the recipe for the Uncommon Forest Axe you have to upgrade your Crafting Bench once. The materials you need to upgrade your Crafting Bench for the first time are:

3 shells

8 planks

Planks are obtained by converting your wood at the Lumber Mill, but shells are harder to get, as you need to find Roller enemies and kill them to pick up their shells.

We found Rollers most often in the Grasslands biomes, but you have to really search the area, as they look like granite. You'll know a granite slab is actually a Roller if it has a green leaf sticking out of the top.

You can kill Rollers without one, but we recommend making a Knight Shield to protect yourself from their rolling attacks, which also knocks them on their backs, leaving Rollers open for attack.

To craft a Knight Shield you need:

5 planks

1 cord

Cord is made from vines at the Spinning Wheel, and you can easily get vines by chopping down bushes or stalks of corn.

Now that you have that Uncommon Forest Axe, it's time to search for a cave and get Knotwood!