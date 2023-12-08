Knowing how to get Marble in Lego Fortnite will help you build bigger and better items for your village, as well as helping you craft a weapon or two. After a while, you're kind of left alone to figure things out for yourself so it can be confusing to find specific resources.

Before you can think about collecting Marble in Lego Fortnite you will need to craft a tool that's a specific grade or higher and then you need to do some exploring to find a very specific area.

Don't worry though, we're here to show you how to get Marble in Lego Fortnite and how to make an Uncommon Pickaxe.

How to get Marble in Lego Fortnite

To get Marble in Lego Fortnite you need to have an Uncommon (or a higher level) Pickaxe and a Cave.

When you run past a cave while exploring your world, it will be marked on your map with this icon:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

We had better luck finding a Cave in the Grassland biomes and around raised areas such as mountains.

Then, with your Pickaxe, head inside any of your discovered Caves and look around for rock formations on the cave walls that are a lighter colour than everything else.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

These clumps of rocks are marble. To harvest the marble, simply hit it repeatedly with your Pickaxe until it breaks off into shards.

How to make Uncommon Pickaxe in Lego Fortnite

To get marble you must have at least an Uncommon Pickaxe. To get an Uncommon Pickaxe in Lego Fortnite you need to follow these simple steps:

Upgrade your Crafting Bench to the 'Rare' level - This will cost x8 Wood and x2 Shells.

Make three Knotroot Rods - Collect Knotroot and then use a Lumber Mill to convert it into rods.

Make Uncommon Pickaxe at your Crafting Bench - This will cost x3 Knotroot Rods and x3 Bones.

Then you will have a Pickaxe perfect for harvesting marble!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

