The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring is an optional Field Boss you'll come across in Gelmir.

You will meet this Elden Ring Beast on the way to Volcano Manor (if you are travelling there on foot). However, to find the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast you have to take a specific path and then you'll need to defeat it.

Here's our guide showing you how to find and defeat the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring.

How to find the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring

As said earlier, you'll meet the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast on your way to Volcano Manor if you're travelling on foot. There is, however, a specific path you need to take to encounter them.

The following map shows the route you need to take from Altus Plateau:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Ride northwards to the spirit spring marked with the dot. Jump up to the Bridge of Sin and cross it in a westerly/north-westerly direction. Keep your eyes to the left and use the rope ladder at the level of the Abductor Virgins. There are more ladders above, which you must follow before you discover the beast on a rocky outcrop next to the 'Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite' Site of Grace. You can jump up with the spirit spring or use the ladder. Be careful when climbing: the beast likes to knock you straight back down

How to beat the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast in Elden Ring

The battle against the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast should not demand anything new from you if you have already fought the normal Fallingstar Beast in the Crystal Tunnels of Sellia.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The adult specimen in Gelmir is a stronger version of this, but otherwise has the same attacks and tricks in store.

As the beast deals quite a lot of damage, we recommend using a remedy with the Opaline Bubbletear in the mix.

You can also use a Summon, preferably something 'tanky', to distract the beast for a while and create good opportunities to deal damage yourself.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Fallingstar Beast's body is hard and well shielded against blows. Its face, on the other hand, is covered in white fur and takes more damage when hit.

You can also use your mount for the fight, if that makes things easier. Be careful when the beast starts to glow: this is a sure sign that a lightning strike is about to follow. Get to safety.

In the second phase (from about 50 percent HP) it uses gravitational magic, also signalled by a glow. Again, you should keep moving and get out of the radius when the time comes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If it shoots a glowing beam from its head, you can try to run diagonally in its direction to find a safe moment to strike while it is shooting. As long as the beam is active (and you're not standing in the middle of it), you can simply shoot it.

The rewards for beating the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast are 21,000 Runes, 6x Somber Smithing Stone, 6x Smithing Stone and the Fallingstar Beast Jaw.

