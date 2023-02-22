How to complete the Mochi Mystery in Like a Dragon Ishin

The Mochi Mystery substory in Like a Dragon Ishin forces you to become a detective to figure out which duo got the munchies and stole some precious Mochi. With five suspects and little room for error, this one can be a bit tricky to figure out.

One of the substories in Like a Dragon Ishin drags you into solving a crime, the theft of daifuku Mochi belonging to a very distressed Doshin. With little to go on but the knowledge that two of them stole it and five testimonies, it's up to you to apprehend the culprits.

We're going to show you how to complete Mochi Mystery in Like a Dragon Ishin and how to find the true thieves.

On this Page:

Watch on YouTube Like a Dragon: Ishin! | Game Trailer

How to start the Mochi Mystery substory in Like a Dragon Ishin

You can start the Mochi Mystery substory quest in Like a Dragon Ishin once you reach Chapter Three and unlock access to Rakunai.

The Mochi Mystery substory can be found in Shinmeicho in Rakunai, we've marked the exact location on the map below:

There will be a group of six men standing in the corner talking. Walk up to them and interact with them to begin the Mochi Mystery quest.

How to find the Mochi Mystery Thieves in Like a Dragon Ishin

There are five suspects that stand accused of being the Mochi thieves, but only two of them are guilty.

Once you begin the substory, all five of them will line up against the wall. You can talk to all of them if you want to, but if you speak to Nishiyama he will give you the right answer.

The Mochi thieves are Minamino and Higashihara.

When you're ready, speak to Doshin and let him know you've figured out who the suspects are. You then need to walk up to Minamino and Higashihara to accuse both of them of theft.

Once you have accused them both, you need to confirm that you are sure it's them. Then, they will admit to taking the Mochi.

Like a Dragon Ishin Mochi Mystery substory rewards

After a heartfelt scene between the five friends, Doshin will reward you with a Godslayer's Talisman. Once he joins the others, you will also earn 300 Virtue but this can increase if you've purchased the Virtue booster from a Shrine.

Now that's a job well done detective Ryoma!

If you're getting stuck into Ryoma's adventures, check out our Like a Dragon Ishin fishing guide where we give you the lowdown on all fish types and bait. Also, we have all the Global Fraud answers if you're stuck when you're helping the kind teacher in Rakunai.