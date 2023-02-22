If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to complete the Mochi Mystery in Like a Dragon Ishin

Find the duo with Mochi munchies.

Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on
Like a Dragon Ishin, Ryoma is standing thinking next to a group of six men in Rakunai
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Sega

The Mochi Mystery substory in Like a Dragon Ishin forces you to become a detective to figure out which duo got the munchies and stole some precious Mochi. With five suspects and little room for error, this one can be a bit tricky to figure out.

One of the substories in Like a Dragon Ishin drags you into solving a crime, the theft of daifuku Mochi belonging to a very distressed Doshin. With little to go on but the knowledge that two of them stole it and five testimonies, it's up to you to apprehend the culprits.

We're going to show you how to complete Mochi Mystery in Like a Dragon Ishin and how to find the true thieves.

On this Page:

Watch on YouTube
Like a Dragon: Ishin! | Game Trailer

How to start the Mochi Mystery substory in Like a Dragon Ishin

You can start the Mochi Mystery substory quest in Like a Dragon Ishin once you reach Chapter Three and unlock access to Rakunai.

The Mochi Mystery substory can be found in Shinmeicho in Rakunai, we've marked the exact location on the map below:

Like a Dragon Ishin, the location for the Mochi Mystery substory is circled on a map of Rakunai

There will be a group of six men standing in the corner talking. Walk up to them and interact with them to begin the Mochi Mystery quest.

How to find the Mochi Mystery Thieves in Like a Dragon Ishin

There are five suspects that stand accused of being the Mochi thieves, but only two of them are guilty.

Once you begin the substory, all five of them will line up against the wall. You can talk to all of them if you want to, but if you speak to Nishiyama he will give you the right answer.

The Mochi thieves are Minamino and Higashihara.

Like a Dragon Ishin, the five suspects in Mochi Mystery are lined up against a wall

When you're ready, speak to Doshin and let him know you've figured out who the suspects are. You then need to walk up to Minamino and Higashihara to accuse both of them of theft.

Like a Dragon Ishin, Ryoma is accusing the mochi thieves

Once you have accused them both, you need to confirm that you are sure it's them. Then, they will admit to taking the Mochi.

Like a Dragon Ishin Mochi Mystery substory rewards

After a heartfelt scene between the five friends, Doshin will reward you with a Godslayer's Talisman. Once he joins the others, you will also earn 300 Virtue but this can increase if you've purchased the Virtue booster from a Shrine.

Like a Dragon Ishin, Ryoma is speaking to Doshin

Now that's a job well done detective Ryoma!

If you're getting stuck into Ryoma's adventures, check out our Like a Dragon Ishin fishing guide where we give you the lowdown on all fish types and bait. Also, we have all the Global Fraud answers if you're stuck when you're helping the kind teacher in Rakunai.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Arenas in Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch