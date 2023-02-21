Like a Dragon Ishin Another Life, including how to unlock farming, earn money quickly, and find cats and dogs

Like a Dragon: Ishin’s farming mode is called 'Another Life,' and sees protagonist Ryoma Sakamoto settle down in the outskirts of modern-day Kyoto to pick up a shovel and get to work restoring a dilapidated estate.

In this Like a Dragon: Ishin Another Life guide, we’ll be walking you through everything you need to know about the mode, including how to unlock farming, how to earn money quickly to pay off the debt, the best unlocks to purchase first, and how to find cats and dogs for your farmstead.

How to unlock Another Life in Like a Dragon Ishin When you kick off Like a Dragon: Ishin, you’ll notice Another Life is greyed out in the pause menu. Don’t worry though, you won’t have to jump through hoops to unlock the side activity, because it simply unlocks during Chapter 3 of the main story. At one point during the main story events of Chapter 3, Ryoma is taken to the farmstead by a priest, and basically signs up to help Haruka pay off her debts on the farm. We’d estimate it’ll take you about four to five hours to reach this point in Like a Dragon: Ishin if you’re making a beeline for it through the main story.

How to expand your farm in Like a Dragon Ishin Another Life revolves around the farming plots that you’ll find immediately in front of the main house itself. However, there’s precious little farming space for you to play with when you first start Another Life, so, to maximise your farming yield, you’ll want to construct additional farming plots. Head over to the Shrine that’s immediately to the left of the main estate entranceway. Here, you can use your accumulated Virtue to unlock features that relate directly to Another Life. Keep in mind it’s only at this Shrine that you can unlock features for the farming mode, as you can’t unlock them at the main Shrine in Kyo while you’re strolling about. If you want to expand your farm quickly, head over to the 'Farm' tab in the Shrine’s menu. It’s here that you can unlock additional plots for relatively cheap, with new plots costing 500, 1,500, and finally 4,000 Virtue for each expansion. It’s via this that you’ll be given new farming plots to grow more vegetables.

Best Another Life unlocks to purchase first in Like a Dragon Ishin Aside from purchasing new farming plots in Another Life though, there’s a deluge of other unlocks available for you to pick from at the Shrine. In the list below, we’ll outline which are the best purchase options at the Shrine using your accumulated Virtue: Farm Expansion Level 1 - 500 Virtue

Green Thumb: Sweet Potatoes/Green Onions - 100 Virtue

Green Thumb: Ginger/Onions - 150 Virtue

Typical Kitchen Upgrade - 300 Virtue

Farm Level 2 - 1,500 Virtue Using these upgrades, you can give yourself the best chance at a good harvest using the plots you have, as well as the opportunity to cook more dishes within the house. Additionally, it’ll give you more chances to get hold of vegetables and items needed for orders, which you can read about just below.

How to pay off the Another Life debt in Like a Dragon Ishin The main overarching plot of Like a Dragon: Ishin’s Another Life is obviously paying off Haruka’s debt, which is admittedly easy to forget about at times. If you want to get cracking on this though, head into the farm building itself, and look to the back left corner of the room to find a cabinet. Approach this cabinet, and you’ll be given the option to fulfil orders, sending out Haruka to deliver goods you’ve accumulated at the farm for paying clients. This is how you’re going to pay off the massive debt Haruka’s found herself in, and in actual fact, it’s one of the best ways of earning money in Ishin. Pay attention to the goods you need to fulfil individual orders. If an order asks for two carrots and a potato, for example, you’ll need to plant these in available plotting space, and wait for them to yield so they’re ready to pick. When you have the desired goods for an order, head back to the cabinet to fulfil the order and reap the rewards.