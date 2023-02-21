Like a Dragon Ishin all It's a Long Story answers

Knowing all of the It's a Long Story answers in Like a Dragon Ishin will significantly cut this substory quest time in half. While wandering around Fushimi, Ryoma will bump into a woman who's scared away her friend by talking a lot. Then, she asks you to listen to her and, for better or worse, you can decide to.

Sakiko, the talkative woman you meet in this Like a Dragon Ishin quest, is genuinely a nice and friendly person who has a lot to say. However, she will be testing you to see if you were actually listening to her or if you were skipping through her conversation.

By all means, listen to her intently if you want to, but if you want to skip through this one quickly we have listed all of the It's a Long Story substory answers for Like a Dragon Ishin.

How to start the It's a Long Story substory in Like a Dragon Ishin

You can start the It's a Long Story substory in Like a Dragon Ishin when you are in Fushimi, this is the area you are in for Chapter 2.

To meet Sakiko, head to South Yashikimachi and turn right at the Wood Chopping activity:

It's near the Bathhouse you visit in Chapter 2.

As you walk closer to Sakiko, the cutscene will begin where she scares off her friend by talking too much. Then, interact with Sakiko and choose to listen to her to begin this line of substory quests.

It's a Long Story answers in Like a Dragon Ishin

As mentioned earlier, Sakiko will quiz you when she finishes telling her story to see if you were listening. If you get all of the answers correct, you'll earn a valuable reward. You can choose to listen to the story, it's rather wholesome and does make you like Sakiko.

However, the conversations can go on for a while, so we've gathered all of the quiz answers below:

Bamboo Shoots

Outside a Tea Shop

Sakiko

Once you have answered correctly, you will earn 300 Virtue and Sakiko will give you a Gold Seal. You can increase the amount of Virtue by buying a booster from a Shrine.

Ryoma really started regretting his choice.

Sakiko will then walk off and we recommend that you visit the Wood Chopping activity nearby to pass the time. Chopping around 35-40 pieces of Wood here usually takes enough time for Sakiko to return to the same spot as before.

It's a Long Story Final Chapter answers in Like a Dragon Ishin

Once Sakiko is back, go and speak to her once again to begin the next section of this substory. As before, you can choose to listen to her or you can use our quick answers below to get your reward:

Red, White, and Green.

Amazake

Sumire

Get all of the correct answers and you will earn 350 Virtue and Sakiko will give you a Tear of the Dragon.

Patience Ryoma, patience...

Again, Sakiko will then walk away and you can pass time by visiting the same Wood Cutting activity as before.

It's a Long Story Epilogue answers in Like a Dragon Ishin

A grateful and optimistic Sakiko will return one final time, only to reveal she is in love! We recommend listening to the first half of the conversation with Sakiko, before the 'additional person' joins, it's really sweet.

Aside from that, if you want to skip through the final conversation and quiz, here are the answers:

A Scarecrow

Pickled Daikon

A Tuna

After you get all of the right answers, you will earn 350 Virtue and a happy Sakiko will give you a Golden Medicine Box.

See? Wasn't so bad after all.

That's the end of your long-winded encounters with Sakiko, and we're pleased it was a happy ending for her!

