Like a Dragon Ishin all Global Fraud answers

Knowing all the Global Fraud answers in Like a Dragon Ishin will help the elderly school teacher out, and it will save you from being slightly humiliated by the young school students.

In Rakunai in Like a Dragon Ishin, Ryoma will encounter a distressed school teacher who wants to teach their children about an expensive Globe that has just been purchased. The only issue is, he admits he knows nothing of it but, luckily, Ryoma does. If you agree to help the teacher, you will be grilled by the students on things on the globe and it can be tricky considering it's nothing like a modern globe.

To save you some time, and a headache, we've listed all of the Global Fraud answers for Like a Dragon Ishin.

On this Page:

Watch on YouTube Like a Dragon: Ishin! | Game Trailer

How to start the Global Fraud substory in Like a Dragon Ishin

You can start the Global Fraud substory in Like a Dragon Ishin from Chapter Three. You cannot get it before this point, as you will not have unlocked Rakunai.

Once you have reached Chapter Three, head to Rakunai. Then, head to Teramachi and you can find the distressed teacher standing outside the building that we've marked on the map below.

If you want to, you can ignore his request and return at another time.

Like a Dragon Ishin Global Fraud answer one

When you enter the school, and after a brief introduction to the children, they will begin to ask you questions about the Globe.

Each question will come with a map image, and the first one points to the place you need to identify.

The first Global Fraud answer is Japan.

Like a Dragon Ishin Global Fraud answer two

After a brief interaction, the children will ask another question and again, this comes with a map to help you out a bit.

The second Global Fraud answer is The Great Qing.

Like a Dragon Ishin Global Fraud answer three

The third and final question is rather long winded, but it does come with a map. However, this is slightly different to the others. Instead of identifying the place that is being pointed to, you need to choose the right place for yourself.

Four numbers will be displayed on the map and you need to select the right one.

The third Global Fraud answer is Country Four.

Like a Dragon Ishin Global Fraud substory rewards

After you get all the answers, there will be a heartfelt interaction between the students and their teacher. Then, you will exit into a private room with the teacher who will give you your reward.

The rewards for the Global Fraud substory are European Fabric and 300 Virtue. The Virtue reward can be larger if you have purchased a boost for it at a Shrine.

Then, with your good deed done, you'll be on your way once more. Nice one Ryoma!

If you're getting stuck into Ryoma's adventures, check out our Like a Dragon Ishin Another Life guide to learn more about farming and how to get your own furry friend. Also, take a look at our Like a Dragon Ishin Trooper Abilities guide to learn how to recruit them and find out more about their cards.