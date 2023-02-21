Like a Dragon Ishin Memoirs locations, including where to start The Captain and the Curious and find every Memoir

Like a Dragon: Ishin introduces several new elements from the original 2014 game, and one of these is The Captain and the Curious substory, where Ryoma has to track down a deluge of Memoirs for Ernest Satow.

In this guide to the Like a Dragon: Ishin Memoir collectibles, we’ll be walking you through how to start the new Captain and the Curious substory, and where to find all the Memoir locations throughout the game.

How to start The Captain and the Curious in Like a Dragon Ishin To start The Captain and the Curious, you’ll need to track down a familiar face from Yakuza 0: Baccus. In Like a Dragon: Ishin, the character now goes by the name Ernest Satow, and both him and the substory are brand new additions for Ishin’s remake. To begin The Captain and the Curious, head to the Umai Udon restaurant in the Fushimi area of Kyo (the southernmost area on the map). When facing the restaurant, there’s an unmarked bar to the right of the building, and it’s in here that you can find Ernest Satow talking the ear off a poor citizen. Approach the bar itself, and after an introductory conversation with Satow, you’ll be given the option to drink with him. Accept the offer, and you’re on your way to being tasked with collecting all the Memoirs to complete The Captain and the Curious.

Like a Dragon Ishin Memoir locations After the conversation with Satow is over, it’s up to you to track down every Memoir in Kyo. Note that the Memoirs won’t appear in the world before you begin The Captain and the Curious, so there’s no way you can inadvertently pick them up beforehand. In the sections below, we’ve outlined where you can find all the Memoirs we’ve located so far in Like a Dragon: Ishin. Keep in mind that you’re looking for the shiny objects on the ground when it comes to picking up the Memoirs!

Fushimi Memoir locations in Like a Dragon Ishin Below you’ll find the Memoir locations in Fushimi: Diatribe of a Raid Survivor This Memoir can be found on the ground right along the street called Kuramachi, which runs horizontally near the Shrine in Fushimi. Letter from a Tavernkeep in Uraga The southernmost road in Fushimi is called South Fushimi Ichibangai, and it’s on the eastern side of this road that you can find the Memoir on the ground. Journal from an Edo Rowhouse: Noon Immediately to the left of Umai Udon, the restaurant next to where you met Ernest Satow, you can find the Memoir on the ground on a set of stairs. Thoughts on the Wolves Only able to obtain this Memoir during nighttime, you can find it on Shimachi, the road immediately outside the entrance to Teradaya Inn.

Rakunai Memoir locations in Like a Dragon Ishin Here are the Memoir locations in Rakunai: Divine Punishment Rendered Once More You can find this Memoir on the ground along Shijo Bridge, which runs between central Kyo and Gion to the east. The Extraordinary Voyage of Nakahama Manjiro Just south of the main road in Rakunai is a tiny road called Teramachi, and it’s here that you’ll find this Memoir. Observations of a Mimawarigumi Trooper Teramachi street leads straight up north from the main road in Rakunai, and it’s here that you can find the Memoir in between the Shrine and the shop. Regarding the Incident on the 18th On Karasuma Street, you can find this Memoir smack bang in the middle of the horizontal section of the road, immediately to the left of the gates to the Satsuma compound.

Rakugai Memoir locations in Like a Dragon Ishin Below lies the Memoir location in Rakugai: Regarding a Certain Merchant At the road called East Umekojicho, you can find this Memoir immediately on the ground outside the entrance to the local training grounds (the building denoted by green on your map).

Mukurogai Memoir locations in Like a Dragon Ishin Here are all of the Memoir locations we’ve found in Mukrogai: An Assassin’s Plot Next to the river bank on the easternmost area of Mukurogai, you can find this Memoir on the ground near the local Shrine. Musings of an Official in Uraga Like the previous Memoir, you can find this one in the same area in Mukurogai, but on the edge of the pier next to the professor.

Gion Memoir locations in Like a Dragon Ishin Below you’ll find the Gion Memoir location: Journal from an Edo Rowhouse: Night Found in the northernmost section of Gion, this Memoir can be located along the same stretch of road as the palanquin bearers and the brothel.