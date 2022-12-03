Like a Dragon: Ishin shows off its "new combat styles and diverse weaponry"

Sega has unveiled a new combat trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin.

The publisher says the video teaser "shows the new combat styles and diverse weaponry" and gives you a chance to see "the brilliant swordman Sakamoto Ryoma defeat enemies with his samurai sword and trusty gun, using various combat styles including Gunman Style, Wild Dancer Style, Brawler Style, and more".

You can check out the action below:

Like a Dragon: Ishin! | Combat Trailer (UK) .

The western release for historical Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon: Ishin – which has been "rebuilt from the ground up" – will be making its way to PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles on 21st February, 2023.

It was originally released for PlayStation 3 and PS4 in Japan under the name Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin! back in 2014, transplanting the chaotic Yakuza formula to the Late Edo Period for a historical slice of samurai action. It follows protagonist Sakamoto Ryōma as he returns to his home in Tosa where, after a run-in with a high-ranking samurai, he's sentenced to be executed.

Pre-order now, and you'll secure early access from 17th February and three bonus weapons: a dark sword with a white hilt called Kijinmaru Kunishige, a blood-soaked sword called Bloody Sheen, and Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western ships.

The Digital Deluxe Edition, as you no doubt expect, also comes with extra goodies, including "various DLC items" including Shinsengumi Captain's Set, Ryoma Growth Support Kit, Sword Upgrade Materials Kit, Gun Upgrade Kit, Third Division Armament Expansion Kit, and the Dragon of Dojima Skin.

Earlier this year, producer Masayoshi Yokoyama confirmed Like a Dragon: Ishin will only feature Japanese voice acting.

In an interview, Yokoyama revealed that whilst the Yakuza series has sometimes offered English voice-acting, Like a Dragon: Ishin's "specialised vocabulary [...] would make the lines incredibly long", so the game will be translated into English via subtitles.