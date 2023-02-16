If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Like a Dragon: Ishin gets two-part combat demo on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

Ahead of next week's full release.

Ryoma/Kiryu in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

In the run-up to next week's launch of Yakuza samurai spin-off Like a Dragon: Ishin, Sega has released a two-part combat demo for Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam.

Like a Dragon: Ishin, if you're unfamiliar, originally released for PlayStation 3 and PS4 in Japan (under the name Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin!) back in 2014, transplanting the chaotic open-world Yakuza formula to the Late Edo Period for a historical slice of samurai action.

That action follows protagonist Sakamoto Ryōma as he returns to his home in Tosa where, after a run-in with a high-ranking samurai, he's sentenced to be executed. Thankfully for both Ryōma and the game's run-time, that particular crisis is averted, and our lead embarks on a quest through 1860s Kyo that blends story, action, and mini-games in much the same vein as Yakuza.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Combat Trailer.

Sega has called Like a Dragon: Ishin a "ground up" rebuilding of the original, and players can now put two of the game's "action-packed" segments - specifically a fight at Kiyomizu Temple and a battle against three armoured warriors - through their paces, courtesy of the publisher's new combat demo on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Like a Dragon: Ishin - which is also coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - gets its full release next Tuesday, 21st February, when it'll cost £49.99/€59.99 for the Digital Standard Edition. There's also a £54.99/€69.99 Digital Deluxe Edition which, alongside a selection of cosmetic and resource bonuses, provides early access to the game from tomorrow, 17th February.

Eurogamer.net Merch