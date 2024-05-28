Beating The Machinist in Fortnite will give you a plethora of goodies if you manage to do so. You can obtain their car and cause havoc driving around the map, grab their The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle Mythic item, and their Medallion which regenerates your Shield over time.

With all of that on offer, it's worth the risk to take on this Fortnite boss. We should warn you though, as there's only one chance to get The Machinist in each match, their location has been a hot drop - so get ready to scramble for survival if you decide to take them on!

On that note, it's crucial to know that our how to beat The Machinist in Fortnite guide is focusing on fighting them while they're on the move as this is where we've most frequently found them.

The Machinist location in Fortnite

You can find The Machinist either in a convoy or at Redline Rig. You'll know where they are by looking for their Medallion icon to appear on the map once the match begins.

We've marked the location of Redline Rig on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

If The Machinist is in a convoy, they can be driving along any of the roads on the map but their location will still be marked by the Medallion icon.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to beat The Machinist in Fortnite

Remember, we're focusing on beating The Machinist while they're in a convoy for this guide.

Once you drop in at or find The Machinist's location while in a convoy you'll have to stay on your toes. We highly recommend grabing rapid-fire weapons that are good at a range or hijacking a vehicle with a weapon attached to it. This is what we did and it became much easier to deal with The Machinist's companions.

The Machinist will be leading the convoy and a kitted out Battle Bus (War Bus) will be following behind them with a gun attached to the roof. Take out the NPC controlling the gun on the top of the bus' roof first or this will take you out very quickly.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Also, do not stand on the road or anywhere the bus can hit you - it will flatten you once you start to attack The Machinist.

Once that's been taken care of, put your attention onto The Machinist's vehicle. They'll have two health bars, a blue Shield bar and an orange health bar. As with most bosses you've faced on this map, you'll need to destroy the blue Shield bar first by repeatedly shooting at the vehicle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Once the blue bar breaks, The Machinist will go Nitro and exit the car. They've got a powerful rifle that packs a punch, even at a distance, so we recommend countering this with a rapid-fire weapon with a medium to large magazine in it.

Continuously shoot at The Machinist to eventually break their health bar. Eventually, the bar will break to signal their defeat and you can collect your rewards! Just remember, you're not the only one looking for this boss so watch your back, especially if you win.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That's it for now! If you want to grab the other Fortnite bosses, check out our pages showing you how to beat Megalo Don and how to beat Ringmaster Scarr.