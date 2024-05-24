Megalo Don is a boss in Fortnite and though they can be tricky to defeat, the rewards they drop at the end are well worth the effort. Upon defeat you can collect Don's Vehicle from the Garage nearby, his Nitro Fist mythic item and high-tier loot. That's not all - collect his Medallion to become infused with Nitro yourself.

Your first task will be to locate this Fortnite Wrecked boss and make there without anyone else taking you out. Also, we warn you now, this is an extremely popular boss currently and it's a very hot drop area - be prepared to scramble for survival before you even face Don.

Without further ado, here's where to find and how to beat Megalo Don in Fortnite.

Megalo Don location in Fortnite

You can find Megalo Don in the ship at Brutal Beachhead in Fortnite. We've marked its location on the Fornite map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

His exact location will be marked by this icon once you start a match:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Megalo Don isn't stuck to one specific place within the ship, though every time we've found them so far they've been prowling around the bottom deck where the vehicles are.

How to beat Megalo Don in Fortnite

To beat Megalo Don in Fortnite you need to go in prepared with full Shields and at least two fully loaded rapid-fire or high-power weapons that are good at mid-range.

Just like other bosses you've encountered in previous seasons, Megalo Don has two bars above their head - a Shield bar and a Health bar. You need to break down his Shield bar first and you do this by repeatedly attacking him but it's not as easy as it sounds.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Megalo Don doesn't fight fair and will have several NPC minions join the fight. Once they appear, make sure to keep your distance from Megalo Don while you take care of them first - otherwise you may find yourself being pummelled by Don's Nitro Fists.

Once the NPCs are dealt with, continue to attack Don until his Shield bar breaks but, don't get complacent, you're only halfway there.

When you break Don's Shield bar he will then Nitro Boost himself and his attacks become far more dangerous than previously. At this point, more NPC minions may show up as well. When Megalo Don is in this Nitro state for the final part of the fight we highly recommend using a powerful weapon that's got a decent range of attack - do not get too close to him.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Continue to chip away at this boss until his Health bar is down to zero and he will eventually explode into a pile of high-tier loot.

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy Fortnite Wrecked.