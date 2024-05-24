Skip to main content

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map

Every named location for Fortnite Wrecked.

fortnite wrecked nitro dome
Image credit: Epic Games
Marie Pritchard
Guide by Marie Pritchard
Published on

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map is somewhat similiar to the previous season, though a few notable named locations have been overtaken and affected by the gigantic sandstorm that hit the island.

For example, much-loved Fortnite location Snooty Steppes is now aptly named Sandy Steppes, which is just one of the multiple map changes this season. Luckily, some areas remain as they were so you can still run around the Underworld.

Without further ado, here's the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map, how to reveal named locations and a list of all named locations for this season.

On this page:

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map

Here is the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map with all named locations:

fortnite chapter 5 season 3 map with named locations
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Here's the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map without any named locations:

fortnite chapter 5 season 3 map without named locations
Image credit: Epic Games

Thank you to u/Vexiune on r/FortniteLeaks for help with the above.

How to reveal named locations on the Fortnite Map

To reveal named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map you need to visit each location while you're actively playing one of the battle royale modes on offer. You don't need to survive or win a match for the locations to be registered - once you've been to one, it will permanently be unlocked and labelled on your map.

Also, when you start Fortnite Underground for the first time, your entire map will be greyed out. When you visit a part of the map or a named location, that part of your map will be coloured in.

fortnite wrecked nitro rig
Image credit: Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 named locations

Here is a list of all named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map:

  • Classy Courts
  • Grand Glacier
  • Reckless Railways
  • Mount Olympus
  • Rebel's Roost
  • Lavish Lair
  • The Underworld
  • Grim Gate
  • Brawler's Battleground
  • Nitrodome
  • Redline Rig
  • Brutal Beachhead
  • Sandy Steppes
fortnite wrecked brutal beachhead
Image credit: Epic Games

That's it for now! We hope you earn a Victory Royale in Fortnite Wrecked.

