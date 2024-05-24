Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map
Every named location for Fortnite Wrecked.
The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map is somewhat similiar to the previous season, though a few notable named locations have been overtaken and affected by the gigantic sandstorm that hit the island.
For example, much-loved Fortnite location Snooty Steppes is now aptly named Sandy Steppes, which is just one of the multiple map changes this season. Luckily, some areas remain as they were so you can still run around the Underworld.
Without further ado, here's the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map, how to reveal named locations and a list of all named locations for this season.
On this page:
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map
Here is the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map with all named locations:
Here's the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map without any named locations:
Thank you to u/Vexiune on r/FortniteLeaks for help with the above.
How to reveal named locations on the Fortnite Map
To reveal named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map you need to visit each location while you're actively playing one of the battle royale modes on offer. You don't need to survive or win a match for the locations to be registered - once you've been to one, it will permanently be unlocked and labelled on your map.
Also, when you start Fortnite Underground for the first time, your entire map will be greyed out. When you visit a part of the map or a named location, that part of your map will be coloured in.
All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 named locations
Here is a list of all named locations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map:
- Classy Courts
- Grand Glacier
- Reckless Railways
- Mount Olympus
- Rebel's Roost
- Lavish Lair
- The Underworld
- Grim Gate
- Brawler's Battleground
- Nitrodome
- Redline Rig
- Brutal Beachhead
- Sandy Steppes
That's it for now! We hope you earn a Victory Royale in Fortnite Wrecked.