Here's our first look at Fallout's power armour in Fortnite

Fortnite's new season - which includes a Fallout collaboration - kicks off on Friday, and we've now gotten a glimpse of how the T-60 Power Armour will look in-game.

A brief snippet of gameplay footage - our first from Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 - shows the iconic armour as seen in the Fallout games and recent TV series, stomping towards the camera.

Fortnite fans may note this location is a much-changed version of Snooty Steppes, wrecked by the upcoming arrival of an enormous sandstorm.

The footage also shows an array of new and returning weapons set for use in the new season, including a new flamethrower weapon and gun with a harpoon on the end, a laser rifle and some kind of Mad Max-style area-of-effect healing item that grants a speed boost.

Returning weapons for next season look to include the minigun and ranger shotgun, meanwhile. Here it is to watch:

Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel. pic.twitter.com/x3IEwZOxtU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2024

Back to the Power Armour, it looks like there will be multiple types on offer, with theming consistent to Fortnite's own Red Knight and Black Knight styles (as spotted by FortniteLeaks).

It's possible the Power Armour is offered as some kind of power-up for any character, though it seems more likely the armour is its own skin, with different variants available to unlock.

The new Fortnite battle royale season is set to go live this Friday morning, with previous leaks pointing to upcoming Metallica, Monster Trucks, Pirates of the Caribbean collaborations - plus even more Marvel.

Last week's mini live event saw vengeful Greek god Zeus enact his revenge - and an ominous-looking sandstorm unleashed on the Island's horizon.

Head in-game now and you'll spot the area of the Island closest to the sandstorm is now experiencing the storm's first effects, with dirt and leaves blown around. It's a nice touch. Look further out towards the storm and you can also make out an enormous boat on its way, painted to look like a shark's head. I wonder if that'll be a new location on the Island when it arrives?