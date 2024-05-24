Ringmaster Scarr is another boss in Fortnite as part of Chapter 5 Season 3. Now, we should say that Scarr can be moving around on the map as part of a convoy. This guide focuses on defeating her while she's at one specific place.

This Fortnite boss fight is worth the effort. Once you defeat her, you can get Scarr's Medallion which gives you a damage buff and unlimited ammo. If that's not convinced you, then you can get the Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt Mythic and access to her vehicle when she's defeated.

With that in mind, here's where to find and how to beat Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Ringmaster Scarr location in Fortnite

You can find Ringmaster Scarr at the Nitrodome in Fortnite. We've marked the exact location on the Fortnite Map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Ringmaster Scarr's exact location will also be shown by her Medallion icon on your map, however, you may notice a padlock next to this icon if she's at the Nitrodome. This means you cannot fight her yet - you can only fight Scarr once a green tick appears here.

You'll know if Scarr is on a convoy as this icon will appear elsewhere on the map and will be moving around.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

We found Ringmaster Scarr in the control booth in the Nitrodome.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to beat Ringmaster Scarr in Fortnite

To beat Ringmaster Scarr you need to be prepared with full Shields and at least two weapons that are fast-firing as well as being powerful in close-quarters combat situations. You won't have much room to battle Scarr.

As with all bosses in Fortnite, Ringmaster Scarr has two health bars. The blue bar is her Shield bar and you'll need to break this down to nothing before you can start chipping away at her health bar beneath it (which is orange).

As we said earlier, you won't have much room to fight Scarr as the control booth is rather cramped. Weapons with a quick fire-rate and high damage output are best here, avoid anything explosive as it could backfire. Scarr also has a lethal punch and powerful weapon so, as much as possible, keep your distance from her so you can dodge incoming atttacks.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Do not give Scarr a minute to breathe, relentlessly attack her to chip away at her Shield bar.

Once her Shield bar has broken down, Scarr will go Nitro and her attacks will become faster as well as much more lethal. If dodging wasn't something you were doing earlier, we highly recommend doing it now.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Follow the same tactics as you did to break her Shield bar down and you'll eventually beat Ringmaster Scarr!

That's it for now! If you're looking for help with another Fortnite boss this season, check out our page showing you how to beat Megalo Don.