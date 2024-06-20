Knowing how long Shadow of the Erdtree is may come in handy if your 'To Play' list is already pretty stacked or there's another game you fancy releasing soon.

It's important to note that Shadow of the Erdtree's length is subjective, since this is a FromSoftware game. This means how long it takes to beat Shadow of the Erdtree is partly dependent on your skill with Elden Ring itself and how much time you want to spend exploring the Shadow Realm. Alongside the new bosses, there's also a host of new side quests, weapons and other items to find so don't be surprised if you get distracted!

So look if you're interested in knowing Shadow of the Erdtree's length to find our estimates for the all-important question: how long is Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

How long is Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

Based on our own experience with the game, defeating the final boss and completing a number of the side activities will take you around 35 to 40 hours to finish Shadow of the Erdtree.

Keep in mind that this estimate is subjective and also includes time spent exploring the Shadow Realm. Your playtime may be higher or lower depending on how much time you spend completing side quests, hunting down specific items like Ashes of War, Revered Spirit Ashes and Cookbooks, and whether you find yourself stuck on a particular boss.

We do recommend spending time exploring the Shadow Realm and gathering useful items, such as Scadutree Fragments, as they will help you tackle the tougher bosses.

Image credit: FromSoftware

If, however, you'd prefer to focus on mainling the critical boss path, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will take between 15 to 20 hours to beat.

It's very important to note that this estimate relies on you focusing primarily on the main bosses and is dependent on your skill with Elden Ring itself. If you're a massive FromSoftware fan and have put months of your life into Elden Ring, then there's a good chance you'll be able to defeat the final boss within this timeframe. (Like how I can streamline through Majora's Mask in under 20 hours if I really want to...).

Again, we do highly recommend spending some time gathering new weapons and collecting items like the Revered Spirit Ashes even if you're planning on mainlining the Elden Ring DLC. Doing so will help ensure you're powerful enough to tackle these new foes without having to do any backtracking.

Good luck completing Shadow of the Erdtree!

Need more help? Here's what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, as well as our list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses, and all the Shadow of the Erdtree Sites of Grace we've found so far.