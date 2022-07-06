Horizon Forbidden West update adds VRR support for PlayStation 5

A new update for Horizon Forbidden West will add Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Refresh Rate (HFR) support to the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

These new PS5 features will improve "dynamic resolution scaling on 60Hz" and target "a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz". A new "Balanced" graphics mode has also been introduced, offering 40Hz for supported displays. You can check out the new trailer for these features below.

Watch on YouTube Horizon Forbidden West's new VRR and HFR update trailer.

In addition to this, the latest Horizon Forbidden West update will continue to address a variety of the other smaller niggles and issues that some have found in the game. Please note there may be some minor story spoilers below.

From now, players should an overall improvement in the game's stability (it should crash less if you are one of the unfortunate ones who have experienced crashing in your playthrough).

You will also no longer get blocked from progressing in "Nights of Lights" if you collected the "Gizmo" earlier on in the game.

The UI for Horizon Forbidden West has also seen a small refresh. Guerrilla has updated the text where you can choose to have a go at the game's "Ultra Hard" difficulty mode. This new text will make it clearer that the setting cannot be changed once selected.

Additionallly, the developer has made "multiple localisation and subtitles fixes and improvements" across the board.

You can check out the full notes for Guerrilla's latest Horizon Forbidden West patch below. Once again, the developer has asked that if anyone comes across a bug in the game that they report it via the support form.