Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream date and time, 2.1 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.1 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

The 2.1 Special Program is expected to reveal two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star for the next Banners, as well as provide the usual details on story updates and new time-limited events. We might even get some details on first year anniversary plans!

We'll cover the exact 2.1 livestream date and time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about 2.1 Banner leaks.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, CT, ET and PT

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream is on Saturday 16th March at 11.30am (GMT) / 7.30am (ET) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 2.1 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Saturday 16th March at 4.30am (PT)

: Saturday 16th March at 4.30am (PT) Central US : Saturday 16th March at 6.30am (CT)

: Saturday 16th March at 6.30am (CT) East Coast US : Saturday 16th March at 7.30am (ET)

: Saturday 16th March at 7.30am (ET) Japan : Saturday 16th March at 8.30pm (JST)

: Saturday 16th March at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Saturday 16th March at 10.30pm (AET)

: Saturday 16th March at 10.30pm (AET) UK : Saturday 16th March at 11.30am (GMT)

: Saturday 16th March at 11.30am (GMT) Europe: Saturday 16th March at 12.30pm (CET)

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 2.1 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 2.1 Banners are based on reliable leaks and official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, as they were mentioned in the 2.1 livestream announcement on X, and their Drip marketing has been released, it's all but certain that new 5-Stars Acheron and Aventurine are on the 2.1 Banners in Honkai: Star Rail.

Acheron is a Lightning attacker of The Nihility path who should come out in Phase 1, and Aventurine is an Imaginary attacker of The Preservation path likely to release in Phase 2 of version 2.1. Gallagher should also debut as one of the boosted 4-Star characters on either Acheron or Aventurine's Banners in 2.1, with Gallagher being a Fire attacker of The Abundance path.

Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, none of the 'leaks' have been from the usual accurate sources, so we don't want to get your hopes up about certain characters returning. Except for Jing Yuan, there does seem to be a pattern of rerunning the oldest Banners yet to get a rerun, so it's more likely that either Luocha, Fu Xuan, Jingliu, or Topaz will get reruns in 2.1 - but this is just guesswork on our part.

Although all but confirmed through social media, the new characters aren't 100% guaranteed to come out during version 2.1, and character reruns are always subject to change, so we'll just have to wait for the livestream to see who's really coming next.