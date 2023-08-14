Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream date and time, 1.3 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 1.3 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

Version 1.3 is expected to debut two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star in the next Banners, as well as provide new events to take part in.

We'll cover the exact 1.3 livestream date and time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about 1.3 Banner leaks.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream date and time

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream is on Friday, 18th August at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (EDT) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and likely the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 1.3 livestream date and time is:

East Coast US : Friday 18th August at 7.30am (EDT)

: Friday 18th August at 7.30am (EDT) West Coast US : Friday 18th August at 4.30am (PDT)

: Friday 18th August at 4.30am (PDT) UK : Friday 18th August at 12.30pm (BST)

: Friday 18th August at 12.30pm (BST) Europe : Friday 18th August at 1.30pm (CEST)

: Friday 18th August at 1.30pm (CEST) Japan : Friday 18th August at 8.30pm (JST)

: Friday 18th August at 8.30pm (JST) Australia: Friday 18th August at 9.30pm (AEST)

You can also watch the version 1.3 livestream right here by clicking on the video below when the stream starts!

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 1.3 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the leaked upcoming 1.3 Banners are according to Team China information shared on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit, which seems to be unofficially confirmed through the official character page and drip marketing on Star Rail's social media accounts.

With this in mind, the 1.3 Banners in Honkai Star Rail should be 5-Star Fu Xuan and 5-Star Dan Heng's Imbibitor Lunae form. We officially know that Fu Xuan is a Quantum attacker of The Preservation path, and Imbibitor Lunae is an Imaginary attacker of the The Destruction path.

Fu Xuan. | Image credit: HoYoverse/hoyolab.com

Gepard and Serval's younger sister, the 4-Star Lynx of The Abundance path, has also been teased by official accounts and the character page, so it's likely she'll debut on either the Fu Xuan or Imbibitor Lunae Banner.

As a reminder, this information isn't official, so we'll have to wait until the 1.3 livestream for solid details on who and what will be on the next Banners in Honkai Star Rail.