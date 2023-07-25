Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Here are the first five Heroes revealed in EA Sports FC 24

Alex Scott will be first female Hero in FUT.

Alex Scott as an EA Sports FC Hero
Image credit: EA
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

EA has revealed the first set of Heroes joining its EA Sports FC 24 game.

Heroes are legendary former players that will appear as playable rare items in the game's Ultimate Team mode, each with a specific league association.

EA will be revealing these Heroes all week, starting today with the following:

  • Alex Scott (England WSL)
  • Carlos Tévez (Premier League)
  • Gianluca Vialli (Serie A)
  • Wesley Sneijder (Serie A)
  • Bixente Lizarazu (Bundesliga)

Alex Scott is a notable inclusion as the first female Hero to appear in an EA football game.

As Chris Tapsell wrote in his preview, EA is making big changes off the pitch with womens' football players finally arriving in Ultimate Team.

All the players are in superhero poses designed in partnership with Marvel Entertainment.

The first five Heroes in FC24
The first five Heroes. | Image credit: EA

The inclusion of Italian footballer Gianluca Vialli is also notable after he passed away earlier this year.

"Vialli was a beacon of both character and quality, a striker that struck joy into all who had the fortune of watching him play," said EA.

Expect more reveals from EA later this week.

Earlier this week, The Premier League announced it's extending its partnership with EA as an official partner to ensure authenticity in the game.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

