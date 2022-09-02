Genshin Impact The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings walkthrough for Archon Quest

The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings is the name of the Chapter 3 Act 2 Archon Quest in Genshin Impact.

This part of the main storyline in Genshin Impact was added in the 3.0 update, along with Sumeru, the nation of scholars and wisdom. The entire quest takes place in Sumeru City, and while there isn't much combat, there is a new 'contemplation' mechanic that requires you to work out just what exactly is occurring in this strange questline.

To unlock Chapter 3 Act 2 you need to have previously completed Chapter 3 Act 1 - Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark, and be at least Adventure Rank 35. If you've done this, you can use our The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings walkthrough below to help you complete it and prepare for Chapter 3 Act 3 when it releases.

Version 3.0 "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact The Coming of the Sabzeruz Festival walkthrough

The first step in the Coming of the Sabzeruz Festival section of this Chapter 3 Archon Quest is to go to Sumeru City. Select the Teleport Waypoint closest to your quest marker, then follow it to Dunyardzard at the Grand Bazaar in the middle of the city. After the short cutscene, follow the quest marker out of the bazaar to Dunyarzad's arranged accommodation.

After good night's rest, the Traveler and Paimon will need to go to the appointed place and talk to Dunyarzad. This is just south of the room you're in. All you have to do now is follow Dunyarzad and experience some of the festival's activities. When you get to Kimiya, we recommend just selecting two of the most common materials you have in your inventory, as it seems the same dialogue will occur no matter what two materials you combine - so no need to waste valuable resources if you don't need to.

When Vihar asks you to pick a box, it's the fourth one than contains the Sunsettia flavour that Paimon wants, but it doesn't actually matter which box you pick right now, as Vihar will give you the Sunsettia flavour if you guess wrong anyway.

When you finish speaking with Dunyarzad, backtrack to return to the nearby quarters. However, you'll be stopped in your tracks by some mercs, and Dehyawill appear asking you to get Dunyarzad to safety. You'll have one minute to escape within the time limit, but this is plenty of time to sprint to the quest marker in the southwestern side of the city.

All this commotion has tired Dunyarzad out, so after the cutscene with Dehya, you need to follow the quest marker further southwest to take Dunyarzad somewhere nearby and rest. She'll reveal the seriousness of her medical condition to Traveler and Paimon, and then you'll have to go to the Grand Bazaar and see the Dance of Sabzerus.

The elite scholars of Sumeru have put a stop to the dance, however, so Traveler and Paimon return to their quarters disappointed for Dunyarzad. A strange beeping sound will then occur, and you'll hear the voice of an unknown voice in the darkness talking about how "the project has entered its most critical phase". This strange occurance is followed up my Traveler and Paimon waking up to enjoy the day of the Sabzerus Festival again, like the days events haven't happened yet.

After Paimon and Traveler wake up, you'll complete 'The Coming of the Sabzeruz Festival' part of 'The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings' Archon Quest and get some rewards for your trouble:

x3 Hero's Wit

x5 Mystic Enhancement Ore

775 Adventure EXP

31,175 Mora

Genshin Impact The Arrival of the Sabzeruz Festival walkthrough

Your first objective after waking up and starting 'The Arrival of the Sabzeruz Festival' section of 'The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings' Archon Quest is to go to the appointed place and talk to Dunyarzad. She'll be in the same place she was waiting at before, but seems a lot more tired. After speaking with her, you'll once again have to follow Dunyarzad as she takes part in the festival's activities.

The Traveler will gradually begin to realise that they're reliving the same day again as they follow Dunyarzad. When you get to Vihar again, make sure you pick the fourth box with the Sunsettia in it to unlock 'The Flavor of Déjà Vu' achievement to get x5 Primogems for picking the correct candy box.

After picking a candy box, the Traveler will try to break free from this strange déjà vu sensation by going to Lambad's Tavern to try a dish they've never had before. It doesn't work, as they find the taste familiar anyway, so they leave Lambard's Tavern to speak with Dunyarzad and head to the Grand Bazaar to try and see the dance again.

The Grand Sage will once again call off the dance, and Traveler and Paimon will return to their quarters. Another beep will occur, and you'll hear the strange voice talking about a "drop in the output of Jnan Energy" in the darkness this time, then the day will reset again.

After Traveler and Paimon wake up, you will complete 'The Arrival of the Sabzeruz Festival' part of 'The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings' Archon Quest and you will get the following rewards:

x2 Hero's Wit

x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore

575 Adventure EXP

22,775 Mora

Genshin Impact The Continuation of the Sabzeruz Festival walkthrough

It's a familiar start to 'The Continuation of the Sabzeruz Festival' section of 'The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings' Archon Quest, as you'll have to go to the appointed place and talk to Dunyarzad for the third time. However, now you'll jump straight to the scene with Vihar and his candy selection after speaking with her.

You can only select the correct box containing the Sunsettia candy, at which point the Traveler will see someone familiar watching them from the crowd. You'll then have to follow the familiar figure through Sumeru City until a cutscene triggers. Watch it play out, then talk to the mysterious girl close by.

The mysterious girl identifies herself as Nahida, and asks you to offer your thoughts on why the Traveler and Paimon have experienced the same day so many times. This new contemplation mechanic is new to the Sumeru region, and to progress with the rest of this Archon Quest, you'll need to listen to the Traveler's thoughts on certain topics, associate key topic with each other, and then select the correct topic to submit a conclusion.

For this first contemplation in 'The Continuation of the Sabzeruz Festival', you only need to listen to the Traveler's thoughts and associate 'The Sabzeruz Festival Samsara' with 'Déjà Vu', then select 'Time Loop' to submit your conclusion.

Nahida will reject this theory, so Traveler and Paimon must go back to the stalls of the festival and ask around for clues about the current situation. Speak with Amal and Kimiya at the stalls, then make your way to the quest marker nearby to talk to Deyha.

For this second contemplation needed to convince Dehya that the Traveler and Paimon are telling the truth, you should listen to the Traveler's thoughts on 'Dehya's Claymore' and submit it as your conclusion. Then, choose 'You sold your greatsword to support the festival' in the next dialogue section. Now that you've convinced her, it's time to take Dehya to Nahida.

Make your way back to Nahida through the Grand Bazaar so Dehya can sense Dunyarzad on the bed beside Nahida, and the trio can explain the strange situation to her. You'll soon find yourself in a third contemplation, and for this one, you only need to listen to the Traveler's thoughts on 'Abnormal Mental Fatigue' and submit it as your conclusion.

The group will then try to remove their Akasha Terminals to break free from their repeating days, but another beep will inevitably come, and the same unknown voice from the previous two days will return, talking about how there "might be casualties" at this rate.

The day resets again, but this time Traveler and Paimon are beside Nahida, and they decide to go find Dehya right away. This time, Dehya will be uninjured, so the Traveler and Paimon return to Nahida to report on this new occurrence, then rest to bring forth another strange beeping sound and the mysterious voice.

With Dehya's improved fighting skills, the time loop theory has been completely disproven, so the Traveler enters a fourth contemplation. For this contemplation, associate 'Bodily Memories' with 'The Akasha's Sound', then submit 'Memories are Deleted Everyday' as your conclusion.

With that, this section of the Chapter 3 Act 2 Archon Quest will soon conclude, and you'll get some welcome rewards:

x3 Mystic Enhancement Ore

x7 Adventurer's Experience

450 Adventure EXP

18,000 Mora

Genshin Impact The Causality of the Sabzeruz Festival walkthrough

The first step in 'The Causality of the Sabzeruz Festival', a small section of the Chapter 3 Act 2 Archon Quest, is to return and talk to Dehya. She'll be in her usual spot just past the Grand Bazaar. After speaking with her, you'll have to go and check the evidence Dehya mentioned in the upper northern area of Sumeru City.

After Dehya disproves the latest theory that memories and objects in Sumeru City are being reset every day, you'll then have to return and talk to Nahida in her usual spot nearby. The Traveler and Paimon then decide to try and leave Sumeru City, but the Traveler forgets they have already attempted to, and listens to a message from themself instead.

You'll now be in control of the Traveler in a flashback sequence, and 'The Causality of the Sabzeruz Festival' quest will complete, rewarding you:

x3 Mystic Enhancement Ore

x7 Adventurer's Experience

450 Adventure EXP

18,000 Mora

Genshin Impact The Empty Illusions of the Sabzeruz Festival walkthrough

To start 'The Empty Illusions of the Sabzeruz Festival', head to the city gate to find a way out. If you haven't already done so, make sure to activate the Teleport Waypoint near the gate for easy access in the future, and get some Primogems and Adventure EXP.

A cutscene will trigger once you get to the gate, and the Traveler will leave the city without Paimon. You don't get to see what happens, as the day resets and we're greeted with a crying Paimon back with Nahida. You will get to hear the rest of the Traveler's message, though, revealing that there are other spaces like Sumeru City out there with 'blank puppets' in them.

Nahida asks you what you think the final space that the Traveler witness disappear could be, and another contemplation will occur. For this contemplation, listen to the Traveler's thoughts on 'The Space Where We Were Yesterday' and submit it as your conclusion.

After concluding that Sumeru City is the last space to disappear during each repeating day, you'll then have to organize your thoughts on the familiar bench in the city. Head to the city through the Grand Bazaar again to locate the bench where Dehyaand Dunyarzad usually get ambushed.

The Traveler spends a long time thinking, and comes up with another answer, so you'll have to backtrack through the Grand Bazaar to talk to Nahida again. She'll jokingly ask if you're ready to take your Sabzerus Exam and graduate from the festival, then another contemplation will occur.

For this contemplation, listen to the Traveler's thoughts on 'Spaces Without Human Presence', then 'Dreams With No Human Presence', then associate 'People From Sumeru Do Not Dream' with 'Dreams With No Human Presence'. Finally, submit 'The Truth Behind Dreams' as your conclusion.

The Traveler then tells Nahida that the reason the people of Sumeru do not dream, is because the Akasha Terminals steal their dreams. Nahida asks how you came to this conclusion, and another contemplation begins. For this one listen to the Traveler's thoughts on 'The Akasha is a Manifestation of the God of Wisdom's Power' and submit it as your conclusion.

Nahida will then ask for the Traveler's thoughts on the samsara of Sumeru City. For this contemplation, listen to the Traveler's thoughts on 'The Appearance and Disappearance of Spaces', then 'The Appearance and Disappearance of Dreams' and associate it with 'The Sabzeruz Festival Samsara', Finally, submit 'Mass Production of Dreams' as your conclusion.

For the final contemplation of Chapter 3 Act 2, Nahida asks the Traveler who they think she is. Listen to the Traveler's thoughts on 'The Moon' and submit it as your conclusion.

Surprise! Nahida is actually Lesser Lord Kusanali. Now that you know, you can ask her a lot of questions. When you're done, select 'I don't have any more questions' to move on to the next day.

It doesn't look good for Dunyarzad, as she's disappeared from the bed beside Nahida. The Traveler and Paimon are understandably upset, but endeavour to solve the crisis in this dreamland anyway. They need to find the person who is dreaming this day in Sumeru City in order to get them to stop, so they decide to speak with Vihar first.

After the cutscene ends, 'The Empty Illusions of the Sabzeruz Festival' part of 'The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings ' will complete, and you'll get some more rewards:

x2 Hero's Wit

x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore

x30 Primogems

625 Adventure EXP

25,450 Mora

Genshin Impact The End of the Sabzeruz Festival walkthrough

'The End of the Sabzeruz Festival' is the last part of 'The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings' Archon Quest. To start it, tread the familiar path through the Grand Bazaar and make your way to the festival stalls in order to talk to Farris, the Knight of Flowers - AKA, Vihar.

Turns out he's not the person responsible for this dream. Demoralised, you'll need to return to the accommodation so the Traveler can defeat all the ambushing Eremite members. Paimon then takes the Traveler to Dunyarzad's quarters, and they'll find 'An Elegantly-Written Note' with some stories Dunyarzad has recorded for the duo on Lesser Lord Kusanali.

This strikes some inspiration in the Traveler, so you'll need to go talk to the fake Dunyarzad next, at her usual spot near the bench in Sumeru City. After this short cutscene, it's then time to go to the Grand Bazaar to watch the Dance of Sabzeruz.

The Traveler discovers that the Sumeru scholars stopping the dance are actually puppets, as they aren't part of the dream, and that Nilou is the person they need to wake up in order to stop the days repeating themselves in this dream.

However, before she wakes up, Nilou finally gets to perform the Dance of Sabzeruz, and a ghost-like figure of Dunyarzad will appear to watch her. The Traveler and Paimon then get to wake up to the day after the Sabzerus Festival and rush to find Dunyarzad.

She's not in her quarters, so you'll have to find Dunyarzad by going to her usual spot in the bed near Nahida. Thankfully, we find out that Dunyarzad is alive and well, and we also discover that the Katheryne in this Archon Quest was actually Nahida taking control of her the whole time. Poor Katheryne - we thought she actually had a personality there for a second.

'The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings' will technically end here, but there is a short 'Dawn' quest included in Chapter 3 Act 2 that you should complete to unlock the Sumeru Reputation board.

The rewards you get for completing 'The End of the Sabzeruz Festival' are:

Memory of Flourishing Green

x3 Hero's Wit

x5 Mystic Enhancement Ore

x30 Primogems

725 Adventure EXP

29,025 Mora

Next up is Chapter 3 Act 3, Truth Amongst the Pages of Purana.