FromSoft warns of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree spoilers ahead of DLC release

Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree is out soon, and in anticipation developer FromSoftware has asked that people are considerate with what they post on social media to avoid any spoilers.

Greeting its many Tarnished players (it was recently announced Elden Ring has now shipped 25m units worldwide) the team wrote: "With the release of the expansion of Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, please be mindful of spoilers for those who want to tread into the Realm of Shadow with nothing but their determination and their minds unclouded."

It closed its post on X by preemptively thanking the Elden Ring community for their cooperation on this.

Elden Ring's DLC is launching later this week, on 21st June, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S and Xbox One. Eurogamer contributor Emma Kent has been hands-on with Shadow of the Erdtree already, stating the expansion "feels like a FromSoftware greatest hits album".

"Shadow of the Erdtree already has the look and feel of an absolute epic. With its sombre atmosphere, intricate worldbuilding and cheeky level design, it has all the ingredients required for an additional chapter of Elden Ring's sprawling narrative," she wrote in Eurogamer's Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree preview.

As a reminder, in order to venture into Shadow of the Erdtree this Friday, you will need to make sure you have completed all necessary requirements in Elden Ring's base game. Our Ed has laid out some handy tips to get you ready for Shadow of the Erdtree's release here. You can also check our Zoe's tips video above.

Elsewhere in the news, Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki said he is okay with you playing Elden Ring in co-op - even if you're using mods to buddy up "beginning to end". The developer also acknowledged that using guides to beat FromSoftware titles is "a perfectly valid playstyle", although he doesn't want them to be a prerequisite.