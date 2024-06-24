The Fortnite Reload map is much smaller than the ones we're using to seeing in other modes, which does increase the chance of you running into another squad almost the second you land from the Battle Bus. It's well suited to forcing you into close-quarters combat.

This new map is the base for the recently introduced Reload mode for Fortnite where there are no cars in sight, that's a yay from me, and there are plenty of unvaulted weapons to get your hands on to battle your way to a Victory Royale.

Without further ado, here's the Fortnite Reload map and every named location for this mode.

Fortnite Reload Map

This is the much smaller map for Fortnite Reload:

All Fortnite Reload named locations

Here are all of the named locations you can visit in Fortnite Reload:

Pleasant Park

Lone Lodge

Tilted Towers

Snobby Shoals

Sandy Sheets

Retail Row

Lazy Laps

Dusty Docks

Lil'Loot Lake

All locations are visible from the moment you load into this mode, there's no need to run around to each one to discover them like you'd do in the usual Battle Royale modes.

