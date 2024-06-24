Fortnite Reload is a new mode that you can access in Fortnite where a smaller map pushes you into more close-quarters combat situations and the mode had over a million players on its launch weekend.

There are plenty of familiar points of interest to explore and weapons to collect in this new Fortnite mode, and the best part is (for some people at least) that there are no cars to mow you down!

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Fortnite Reload.

Fortnite Reload explained

Fortnite Reload is a new Battle Royale mode consisting of 40 players on a new, and much smaller, Fortnite Reload map. You can play either the normal Battle Royale settings or Zero Build in this mode, meaning there's something for everyone, and as usual the last squad standing are the winners!

You can get Victory Crowns in Fortnite Reload and they behave in the exact same way as the normal Battle Royale and Zero Build modes.

Earn a Victory Royale for this snazzy Rezzbrella Glider. | Image credit: Epic Games

Also, death isn't always the end in Fortnite Reload if at least one team member is still alive. If at least one person in your squad is still running around when you've been 'killed', you'll automatically reboot into the game again. However, if your entire team is wiped then you'll lose.

There are reboot timers that start to countdown once you've been killed and you'll be rebooted when the time reaches zero (sort of like a cooldown). You can wait to be revived by a teammate if you think they can do it, or you can start your reboot timer straight away - it's up to you.

However, near the end of the match reboots will be deactivated so stay on your toes if you want to win.

The length of a reboot timer will start at 30 seconds and increase to 40 seconds later on, however these times can be altered by your teammates:

Two second decrease - Teammates downs an enemy.

- Teammates downs an enemy. Four second decrease - Teammates eliminates an enemy.

- Teammates eliminates an enemy. Ten second decrease - Teammates wipes an enemy squad.

If you've been rebooted you'll be given a common Assault Rifle and, if you're playing Build, 100 wood. However, if you've been then on top of the inventory you've collected you'll also drop medium and light ammo, shotgun shells, Small Shield potions and 50 of each building material. The building material drop is only for Build.

This is the island you'll be doing battle on. | Image credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Reload Quests and Rewards

Each of the current Fortnite Reload quests give you 20,000 XP each. Also, if you complete more than one of them you'll be rewarded for your efforts:

Digital Dogfight Contrail - Complete three quests

- Complete three quests Pool Cubes Wrap - Complete six quests

- Complete six quests NaNa Bath Back Bling - Complete nine quests

- Complete nine quests The Rezzbrella Glider - Earn a Victory Royale

I'd love to be as relaxed as the NaNa Bath looks... | Image credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Reload Unvaulted Weapons

Ten previously vaulted Fortnite weapons are available in Fortnite Reload at the time of writing, though it seems like more will be added later on.

Here are some of currently available the unvaulted weapons for Fortnite Reload:

Tactical Submachine Gun

Infantry Rifle

Revolver

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Tactical Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

OG Heavy Shotgun

Rocket Launcher

Grappler

Heavy Assault Rifle

You can find the full list of Fortnite Reload weapons in our Fortnite Weapon tier list.

Grab one of these and you could secure a Victory Royale. | Image credit: Epic Games

That's it for now!